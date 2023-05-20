Carles Gil injured in Revolution’s shutout loss to Philadelphia Union

Gazdag opened the scoring on a throw-in, firing off the inside of the left post in the 56th minute. The chance was set up in transition, after a Jack Panayotou shot was blocked. Revolution defender Andrew Farrell got to the ball before Uhre but surrendered a throw-in. The Revolution were slow to recover, leaving Gazdag isolated against Dave Romney.

Gil departed with an injury in the first half, leaving the Revolution (7-3-3, 24 points) to slowly collapse to their third successive loss in all competitions. Daniel Gazdag converted twice in the second half and Julian Carranza concluded the scoring in the 88th minute as the Union (6-4-3, 21 points) improved their unbeaten streak to six games.

The Revolution received a preview of life without Carles Gil in sustaining a 3-0 loss to the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park Saturday night.

The Revolution squandered a chance to equalize as Brandon Bye fired high (60th) minute off a deflected Emmanuel Boateng cross.

Seconds after a restart, a Romney pass was intercepted by Jakob Glesnes, Uhre going down in a clash with Farrell. Referee Lukasz Szpala immediately signaled a penalty kick but did not issue a card to Farrell.

The Revolution began on the defensive, surviving a non-call as Uhre went down in a clash with Romney in the opening seconds, followed by a Latif Blessing caution (fourth) for a foul on Jose Martinez. Djordje Petrovic saved twice on Carranza, a deflected shot off Romney (ninth) and a diving stop following a Martinez cross (27th). Along the way, there was a Farrell block on Uhre following a Matt Polster giveaway (21st).

The Revolution, though, had a clear chance as Bobby Wood missed wide (19th) off an Emmanuel Boateng cross.

Gil departed holding his right thigh, replaced by Panayotou in the 35th minute. Gil’s status has not been determined for the Revolution home game against the Chicago Fire next Saturday.

The Revolution’s fortunes with Designated Players have been limited, as they have had all three DPs on the field together only 29 times since 2020. After Gil went down, the only Revolution DP available was Giacomo Vrioni, who entered in the 66th minute.##

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.