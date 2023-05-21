Multiple black bear sightings reported in Fall River

Multiple black bear sightings have been reported in the north end of Fall River, police said on a Sunday morning Facebook post.

As of 07:51 a.m., the State Environmental police was working to locate and relocate the bear “as quickly and safety as possible,” the post said. Police asked the public to avoid the 5000 block of North Main Street, and residents not to leave any small pets unattended and to bring in any dog or cat food they may have outside.

“Should you see the bear, do not attempt to approach it,” the post said.