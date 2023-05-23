Gallivan Boulevard reopened after shots fired in the area and search by Boston and State police for armed man

There was no reports of anyone being struck by the gunfire, Boston Police Sergeant Detective John Boyle said.

The search, which began around 12:19 p.m., was winding down without a suspect in custody, authorities said.

Gallivan Boulevard was fully reopened around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday by State Police who had closed the major Dorchester street while troopers and Boston police officers searched the neighborhood for a man suspected of firing multiple gunshots in the area.

Gallivan Boulevard was closed at its intersection with Dorchester Avenue, Washington Street and other roads in the neighborhood while police in uniform and in plainclothes accompanied by a K-9 dog searched for the suspect who was believed to be armed.

The Henderson Upper School on nearby Croftland Avenue went into safe mode for a time, according to a notice sent to parents that was viewed by the Globe.

State Police, which has jurisdiction over Gallivan Boulevard, tweeted that Gallivan was reopened around 1:19 p.m.

The police activity had impacted the Mattapan trolley. The MBTA has said trolley service may be delayed or trains will be ordered to wait for clearance at stations.

No further information is currently available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





























