How learning to treat Long COVID can help those struggling with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome as well

It was mysterious and maddening, and doctors weren’t always helpful. Some dismissed her symptoms. “You’re just tired,” she remembered one telling her. Another said she was depressed. But that didn’t explain or alleviate her debilitating symptoms.

She started eliminating activities and duties, whittling away the things that had once brought joy and a steady income but were now, instead, bringing unbearable physical pain. Even at home, she had to wear noise-canceling headphones to muffle the sound of her kids playing downstairs.

CONCORD, N.H. — Veronica Dane had always been active, from playing soccer as a kid to working a demanding job as a critical care nurse. Until, one day, she just couldn’t do it anymore.

Michael Dane administered a dose of Aimovig to his wife Veronica Dane at their home. Ronnie, who suffers from Myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), gets monthly injections of Vitamin B12 for a deficiency and another of Aimovig for her migraines. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

It took Dane years of working with doctors and doing her own research to understand how she had gone from a healthy, active person to being bed-bound for over a year, so sensitive to sound that she couldn’t be in the same room as her children.

In 2020, she finally learned she had myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, or ME/CFS. The disease is still something of a mystery to modern medicine – researchers don’t know what causes it, most doctors don’t learn about it in medical school, and it goes undiagnosed in around 90 percent of cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It’s also been largely overlooked when it comes to research and funding, according to disability rights advocates and researchers in the field. But now, several preliminary studies show, about half of people with long COVID-19 are also meeting ME/CFS criteria -- and doctors and disability advocates hope this will shine a light on the disease, leading to more education and research.

“It’s really Long COVID that’s changing everything,” said Dr. Lucinda Bateman, who specializes in ME/CFS. She runs a clinic and nonprofit called the Bateman Horne Center in Utah that focuses on addressing the disease and educating doctors about it. “Post-COVID conditions are going to force everyone to embrace at least Long COVID, and then eventually I’m hoping the biases about ME/CFS will gradually diminish,” she said.

Darlene Gildersleeve, right, worked on a math lesson with daughter Abigail, 6, at their home in Hopkinton, N.H. Darlene, who suffers from Long COVID, often sits with her legs up while homeschooling to combat her fatigue. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Darlene Gildersleeve is a patient advocate in New Hampshire who knows first hand how debilitating Long COVID can be. She first got COVID in March 2020 and experienced neurological symptoms including loss of speech, balance issues, and cognitive dysfunction. She said she never recovered to her baseline, and those symptoms will still flare up if she pushes herself too hard. Her family’s taken a financial hit because her husband has to take days off from their trucking business to care for her and she can’t work when she’s ill. She’s had to find ways to deal with her fatigue, like homeschooling her daughter while laying down on the couch.

“Sometimes I get resentful,” she said. “Sometimes I get sad. But the biggest emotion is extreme frustration because I have a lot to give the community through volunteering and a lot of potential to grow the business.”

Gildersleeve believes more research and doctor training for Long COVID can help those with an ME/CFS diagnosis, which is why she’s pushing for the CARE for Long COVID Act, federal legislation to fund research and doctor training.

“My biggest hope is clinical trials,” she said.

Darlene Gildersleeve looked through the medication and supplements. She said she takes four medications and eleven supplements for her condition. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Researchers are still working to answer a lot of basic questions about Long COVID including what causes it, how to diagnose it, and how to treat it.

ME/CFS is a chronic illness that impacts the nervous system, which in turn affects circulation, the immune system, energy, sleep, and how pain manifests. The disease can worsen after physical or mental activity, known as post-exertional malaise. For some, routine daily functions like going to the bathroom or taking a shower can cause immune and neurological symptoms to flare up: flu-like symptoms, exhaustion, swollen lymph nodes, increased pain.

Around 75 percent of people diagnosed with ME/CFS are women. “In the 1980s and 1990s, it was considered a kind of female hysteria. It took decades to dispel the idea that it was a mental health disorder or people were weak,” Bateman said. Now, she added, “There should be no question in our minds that these are real, debilitating illnesses.”

Stigma continues to surround ME/CFS today. The six women interviewed for this story said both the medical system and society continue to discount and disbelieve symptoms that are often invisible to the outside world, calling them lazy or depressed.

“When you see a slice of this illness, it’s easy to judge,” Bateman said. “If someone’s well enough to come to the doctor’s office, you’re seeing them on their best day, at their best moment. But this family of illnesses is horrible, and it adds insult to injury to have people doubt you, whether it’s friends or family or technical people.”

Bateman said for a long time there was no interest from the medical community in learning more about ME/CFS. She got frustrated by the lack of progress. She has since worked to publish educational resources for doctors and expert consensus on best clinical practices.

Michael VanElzakker, a researcher and neuroscientist affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard, and Tufts, said ME/CFS is still overlooked. His research is focused on better understanding the disease.

“It’s really striking that it does not get the attention it deserves,” he said.

But the COVID-19 pandemic marked a dramatic change.

Michael Dane watched a show with his wife, Veronica, after putting their children to bed. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

More than 10 percent of adults have had Long COVID in New Hampshire at some point, according to an estimate from the CDC Household Pulse Survey. Along with those numbers has come a lot of attention and concern about how to respond.

“It’s all over the place and people are just really poorly prepared, which is unfortunate,” Van Elzakker said.

If more resources and research had gone toward better understanding ME/CFS, the country could have been in a better place to respond to Long COVID, he said.

There’s no cure for ME/CFS, and patients are mostly left to manage it by spending their energy carefully to avoid a flare up. There are few doctors trained to recognize it, and the wait time to see a specialist can be over a year.

The effects of ME/CFS on those who have it are life altering. Michelle Roy of Concord self-diagnosed in 2009, when she was a photoshoot stylist in New York. In the years of illness, her energy was so diminished that she lost both her career and a romantic relationship. Now, she said, she’s on disability.

Arna Lewis, who has Long COVID, spent nine months of her life in bed, waiting for an appointment with a specialist who prescribed a steroid that now enables her to be upright during the day. Before getting sick, she loved hiking, biking, camping, and yoga. Now, those activities are mostly off the table for her.

“That’s the challenge,” Dane said. “How much can you cut out of your life without being crushed? It’s really hard as a parent.”

Veronica Dane gots a hug from her son Orson, 8. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Dane told the Globe that she has to say no to things she wants to do, like allowing her son Alton to take Karate because she knows she will not have the energy to pick him up after class. In other instances, she will say yes and pay the price. In April, there was an all-day event for her teenage daughter Ainsley’s school. “I have not been the same since then,” Dane said. “I just want to be lying down.”

She was also determined to take Ainsley on a rafting trip. “This may kill me,” she said. “Nobody knows that, because I look like a normal person, but I’m carrying the stupid raft and I’m dying on the inside.”

Cognitive tasks like dealing with difficult emotions take a toll as well. “But you can’t tell a 6-year-old, like, ‘can you please stop crying because it’s physically ruining me,’” Dane said. These days, she said she spends 21 to 22 hours per day in bed. She can usually watch TV, but she can’t usually read because it’s too mentally taxing. Still, she collects piles of books around her bed.

Orson and Veronica Dane rested in bed at their home in Stratham, N.H. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

While individuals have countless stories about what ME/CFS has taken from them, disability rights activist Leah Stagnone said listeners often think of them as sob stories -- which misses the point.

“We don’t want people to see it as ‘Oh, that’s a sad story.’ For us, it’s a policy issue,” she said. “It’s a system issue because our illnesses have been so severely underfunded at the federal level because of this lack of medical education, because of stigma and medical misogyny.”

Her hope is that with more attention, awareness, and research on long COVID, things will start to change for those suffering from chronic fatigue.

More research into the disease could help create a diagnostic for it, lead to better treatments, or even a cure. Funding would allow for more primary care doctors to receive training so they would know how to recognize and treat patients who present the symptoms of ME/CFS and long COVID. More trained doctors could mean less wait time for patients who are desperate to see someone who can help them.

Stagnone got Lyme’s disease when she was 20 and it irrevocably changed the course of her life. The post viral infection led to ME/CFS, and now at 27, Stagnone — who had been healthy and active — is facing a lifetime of chronic illness.

“One of the biggest things that I want people to know is that chronic illness sucks, but not just because you’re sick,” she said. “There are so many systemic factors that could be changed to make this experience much less awful.”

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amanda_gokee.