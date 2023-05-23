Operator of sober homes in Massachusetts and associate arrested in ‘numerous’ fraud schemes, officials say

Daniel Cleggett, 37, of Kingston, founder of the sober home business A Vision From God LLC, and Nicholas Espinosa, 37, of Randolph, were indicted last week on 37 charges, including wire fraud conspiracy, conspiracy to make false statements to a mortgage lending business, wire fraud, unlawful monetary transactions, and making false statements to a mortgage lending business, federal prosecutors said.

An operator of numerous sober homes in Massachusetts and his associate were arrested Tuesday for their alleged roles in “numerous fraud schemes” involving the transitional facilities, the Mass Save energy program, and a federal loan program for businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the US Attorney’s office said in a statement.

Both men made their initial court appearances Tuesday in Boston. They did not enter pleas and were released on “conditions and a personal recognizance bond,” legal filings said.

Cleggett’s company operates sober homes in Boston, Wakefield, Quincy, and Weymouth under trade names that include Brady’s Place, Lakeshore Retreat, and Lambert House. Espinosa managed the homes’ day-to-day affairs, acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office said.

Cleggett, Espinosa and a sober home client allegedly conspired to defraud a New York family trust that paid for the client’s room and board at Brady’s Place in Quincy.

Cleggett and Espinosa allegedly overcharged the trust for room and board by as much as $12,500 a month by submitting false invoices, federal prosecutors said. The two allegedly issued “refund checks” to the client as part of the scheme, prosecutors said.

Cleggett personally, and through straw purchasers that include Espinosa, bought three residential properties in Weymouth and Boston to use as sober homes between October 2019 and December 2021, prosecutors said.

The pair and others allegedly submitted paperwork falsely claiming the three homes were intended to be used as primary residences when each was actually meant to be a sober house, prosecutors said.

Cleggett is also charged in connection with his insulation contracting companies that participated in Mass Save, a program that funds energy conservation projects and improvements.

Two of Cleggett’s companies, Green Save and ECO, allegedly received millions of dollars for residential insulation work from a vendor under the Mass Save program, prosecutors said.

From 2018 through mid-2021, Green Save and ECO fraudulently billed the company for required permits that were not actually obtained, which led to Cleggett being banned from the program.

In response, Cleggett and Espinosa, and other co-conspirators allegedly formed Insulation Situation and Green Giants to be new lead vendors with the same company under straw owners, with Cleggett allegedly raking in $954,443 in payments. The funds went to Insulation Situation and Green Giants even though Cleggett was banned from Mass Save, prosecutors said.

Cleggett also allegedly received $794,900 in COVID-19 relief loans for struggling businesses after filling out three applications to the federal government in April 2020, authorities said.

“Cleggett allegedly used tens of thousands of dollars from the funds to pay for personal expenses including EZ-Pass bills, gym membership fees, pet expenses, airline tickets, car rentals, vacation trips to Yellowstone, Montana and Aruba, and thousands of dollars in hotel resort stays for Cleggett and his girlfriend – which included spa fees as well as a wine and caviar dinner, among other expenses,” prosecutors said.













Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.