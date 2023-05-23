Hispanic women to introduce bipartisan immigration bill in House

The result is a roughly 500-page bill called “The Dignity Act” that, among other provisions, would provide billions of dollars for border security measures, create pathways to citizenship for some undocumented migrants in the United States, update the legal immigration process, and establish “humanitarian campuses” on the US border that would process asylum claims in 60 days.

For six months, Representatives Maria Elvira Salazar, Republican of Florida, and Veronica Escobar, Democrat of Texas, have been quietly negotiating on key issues where Republican and Democrats have previously sought changes, while leaning on their lived experiences as lawmakers representing border districts with majority Hispanic constituencies.

A bipartisan duo of Hispanic women is introducing the most robust immigration proposal to date this Congress, a significant collaboration as a new generation of lawmakers pushes for meaningful reform of the nation’s immigration system after decades of failed attempts.

Advertisement

The bipartisan bill is another step in the effort to force a conversation between the parties as immigration-related issues continue to affect communities around the country. A growing group of lawmakers, who were elected after the last push for comprehensive immigration reform failed in 2013, is eager to engage in the debate, while many who came before them have lost hope. Salazar called immigration reform "the most toxic topic in Congress."

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Escobar, who represents the border city of El Paso, and Salazar, who represents part of Miami, acknowledge the herculean task they're attempting in an era of deeply partisan politics.

"We understand that we are trying to open the Red Sea," Salazar said in a joint interview with Escobar in Salazar's office on Monday afternoon. "But someone has to try it. Moses did it. Maybe we can do it a second time."

Salazar and Escobar were joined at a news conference Tuesday by four original co-sponsors who are all women: Democratic Representatives Hillary J. Scholten of Michigan and Kathy E. Manning of North Carolina, Republican Representative Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Oregon, and Representative Delegate Jenniffer González-Colón of Puerto Rico. Representative Michael Lawler, a vulnerable Republican representing a Democratic-leaning district in New York, signed onto the measure late Monday and also attended.

Advertisement

The partnership is the first bipartisan bill since 2013 that includes a path to citizenship for adult undocumented immigrants and changes legal immigration pathways that have prevented many from acquiring visas. It is also the first time a group of women has pushed such reforms; the notable “Gang of Eight” from 2008 and those who spearheaded the 2013 effort were largely white men.

The bill's introduction comes after House Republicans passed a border security bill this month along party lines; House Republican leaders have said since last year that consideration of a large-scale immigration overhaul would not happen until a border security plan had passed the chamber.

“We’ve got to first start with border security,” said majority leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana, before adding that it would mean getting such a bill to the president’s desk. “If we get that done, then you can start talking about the interior problems that exist.”

Salazar was elected to Congress in 2020, when she flipped a district that had helped Democrats take the House majority in the 2018 midterms. Born in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood to Cuban exiles, Salazar, a former broadcast journalist for Univision and Telemundo, made it her top priority to pass immigration reform and first introduced a framework for the Dignity Act in 2021.

Advertisement

Escobar, a third-generation El Pasoan, spent 30 years focused on immigration reforms including while serving in local government. She ran to represent her hometown in Congress after Beto O’Rourke vacated the seat to seek higher office.

The unlikely pair’s partnership began after Salazar co-sponsored a bill from Escobar that would allow immigration judges and officials to take up cases for US citizens seeking to be reunified with an undocumented spouse or child who has been deported or denied a visa to reenter the country. That proposal is included in their new plan. The lawmakers negotiated one on one for months, avoiding overly partisan remarks as Republicans were crafting their border security bill.

"We're not here to do a messaging bill," Escobar said. "We're not each pursuing the perfect as we see it. We are pursuing a compromise that is real, that is common sense."

Coming from Hispanic-majority districts, both have heard stories from constituents who know undocumented migrants who came to the United States for better economic opportunities. Salazar explained that the bill got its name in an effort to grant dignity to many "living in the shadows."

Most notably, the bill would grant legal status to undocumented immigrants who have been in the country for at least five years and who can pass a criminal background check. Those immigrants would be required to pay $5,000 in restitution over seven years and a 1.5 percent payroll tax, and they would be ineligible for federal benefits.

Advertisement

After seven years, those who have pursued "the dignity path," as the bill deems it, would be allowed to start the process of seeking citizenship. They would have to wait behind people who have legally applied for citizenship but have not received it because of visa-processing backlogs, which the bill also addresses.

Escobar and Salazar say these payments and other revenue streams included in the bill mean they won't need to raise taxes to pay for it. The bill also would use some of the money paid by immigrants with legal status to pay for training programs for American workers.

"If you feel that you have lost an opportunity because an undocumented person came and took it away from you, then there's the pot of money for you to be trained," Salazar said.

The proposal includes $25 billion in border funding that would not be directed toward a wall but instead would go toward increasing the number of border security personnel, technology, and other funding for the Customs and Border Protection agency.

The bill also would end “catch and release,” the policy of releasing migrants into the country as they await adjudication of their asylum claims. Instead, the bill would redirect migrants seeking asylum to what Salazar and Escobar described as “humanitarian campuses” along the border, where they could live for 60 days while immigration authorities evaluate their claims. The lawmakers argue that such centers would keep families united and ease the burden for Border Patrol agents by allowing nongovernmental organizations, religious groups, or others to provide assistance.