Brayan Bello shines again, but Sox bats stay silent in another loss to the Angels

Bello otherwise was dominant, continuing an impressive run of starts for the young righthander, who has a 2.57 ERA in his last five outings, despite a 4-0 Red Sox loss.

In his next at-bat Tuesday, Moniak drilled a leadoff homer off Brayan Bello, putting his club out in front, 1-0. Bello was tagged for another solo homer in the fifth courtesy of Matt Thaiss.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak hit the go-ahead homer in Monday night’s contest that helped propel his team past the Red Sox in the opener of this three-game series.

A 21-pitch first frame didn’t hinder the righthander’s seven-inning performance. In fact, after the third and final hit of the first, Bello retired the next 10 batters he faced until the Thaiss homer brought that streak to a close.

Advertisement

Bello struck out six, working his four-seam fastball and changeup mix. He negotiated nine ground-ball outs, eliciting uncomfortable swings from Angels hitters who, when they did make contact, appeared as if they were hitting a bowling ball.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The Sox offense, however, much like in the previous game with Tanner Houck on the hill, didn’t come through for the righthander.

Angels starter Griffin Canning had a 6.14 ERA in six starts this season. But the Red Sox made Canning look like he was Bob Gibson. He held the Sox to just two hits through seven,fanning five through that span, and although he walked three, those free passes didn’t come back to haunt Canning.

The Sox offense has carried the team for much of the first two months of the season, but the team was held to just one run and two extra-base hits in their last 23 innings heading into Tuesday night’s contest.

In their first four games of this west coast trip, the Sox are hitting just .197 with a .559 OPS.

Advertisement

The Sox had a shot at finally breaking the game open in the top of the eighth when lefthander Matt Moore claimed the frame. Rob Refsnyder, the pinch hitter, drew a walk on five pitches to begin the inning. However, Alex Verdugo grounded into a fielder’s choice and Masataka Yoshida hit into a double play.

The Sox brought on Joely Rodriguez for the eighth, hoping to keep the game close, but a Mike Trout two-run shot stretched the Sox’ deficit to four runs.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.