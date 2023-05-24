With deadline looming, Boston City Council approves new district map

“This has been a difficult process,” acknowledged At-Large Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune, who chairs the committee that has been leading the redistricting process. “We have a membership of 12, and it is really difficult to get everything that everyone wants,” she said, adding that she presented the map in the “spirit of compromise.”

The process has proved shockingly bitter and contentious, provoking personal attacks and political accusations. But on Wednesday the discussion was minimal before councilors voted 10–2 in favor of the map. Just two progressive councilors, Kendra Lara and Julia Mejia, voted in opposition. That majority is large enough to override a mayoral veto.

The Boston City Council on Wednesday passed a new map of council districts with surprisingly little drama, less than a week before a critical deadline for ensuring the city’s fall elections remain on schedule.

The council was on a tight timeline to redraw the boundaries of the city’s nine council districts after a federal judge earlier this month blocked a previous map from going into effect, finding that the body had likely considered race in an improper manner when it drew the lines last fall. That gave the divided, often dysfunctional council just weeks to craft a new map that passed legal muster — a rushed process that has resurfaced personal grievances and political accusations, brewing perhaps the most bitter and personal debate yet.

The new set of district boundaries would be in effect for the next decade, starting with this fall’s municipal elections. The map leaves many council districts all but untouched while making more significant shifts in Dorchester, Mattapan, and the South End, an effort to roughly equalize the population in each district to account for swells and shifts captured in the decennial census.

Working off a proposal authored by Louijeune, councilors over the last few days have collaborated to make tweaks and shifts, moving and trading precincts in an effort to balance population and unite communities with shared needs and interests.

Notably, the new map returns to Dorchester-based District 3 a number of majority-white precincts at the southern tip of the neighborhood, a particularly contentious area that had been shifted into neighboring District 4 under the blocked map. The border between District 3 and 4 — and the motivation for where it was drawn — was a matter of particular scrutiny in the federal litigation.

The map also unites Little Saigon by moving two precincts into District 3, and keeps together Chinatown and some affordable housing developments in the South End — both features advocates and residents had sought in public testimony.

The map includes in Arroyo’s District 4 a certain slice of Mattapan — Ward 14, Precinct 14 — that has been a particular point of contention. Arroyo had vehemently opposed an earlier proposal that placed that precinct into a neighboring district, but voted for the map with that change in place. He and some civil rights leaders argued it was critical that it be included in his district to ensure voters of color had the numbers to elect the candidates of their choice.

Negotiations over the map seemed to continue up until, and even after, the council’s weekly meeting began at noon Wednesday. Councilors worked on the maps until 8:30 pm Tuesday evening, bitterly debating the placement of a handful of precincts in a repetitive discussion that included as many personal attacks and accusations as it did suggestions for boundary shifts.

