Boston College women’s lacrosse tops Syracuse in NCAA semifinal

Syracuse (18-3) dominated the game’s first 10 minutes, taking a 3-0 lead. But Medjid scored her first tally three minutes later to get BC on the board. Cassidy Weeks followed shortly after with a diving goal to bring BC within a goal of Syracuse. The Eagles’ defense limited the Orange’s high-powered scorers for the last 10 minutes of the first period and that continued into the second. With eight minutes left in the half, Andrea Reynolds tied the game for BC on a free position shot.

Jenn Medjid has done a ton for Boston College women’s lacrosse during her five-year career on the Heights, but maybe nothing as impressive as her Friday night NCAA semifinal performance. The graduate student’s five goals allowed the Eagles (19-3) to survive a strong defensive effort by second-seeded Syracuse, defeating the Orange, 8-7, to advance to the national championship game for the sixth consecutive season.

Advertisement

After some uncharacteristically sloppy play by BC allowed Syracuse’s Emma Tyrell to give the Orange a 4-3 lead with 4:25 left in the first half, Medjid stepped up to tie the game. The teams entered halftime tied, 4-4.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Syracuse took control of the third, outshooting the Eagles, 8-4, in the quarter and taking a 6-4 lead before Medjid scored yet again to bring BC within a goal again. With 1:28 left in the third, Megan Carney reopened a two-goal lead for the Orange.

Medjid wrestled control of the game from Syracuse at the opening of the final frame, scoring twice within the fourth quarter’s sixth minute to tie the game, 7-7.

After the team’s traded timeouts, Kayla Martello gave the Eagles their first lead of the game with 3:31 left in regulation. On the next Syracuse possession, BC midfielder Belle Smith blocked a shot on goal by the Orange’s Olivia Adamson. Sophia Taglich picked up the resulting ground ball for the Eagles to give them possession and stop Syracuse’s chance to tie the game.

Advertisement

The Eagles advance to face top-seeded Northwestern in Sunday’s national title game. The Wildcats defeated previously unbeaten Denver, 15-7, in Friday’s first semifinal, with Newburyport native and former Tufts goalie Molly Laliberty making eight saves and improving to 20-1 as a starter.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.