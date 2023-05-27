With another blowout win, the New England Free Jacks are dominating Major League Rugby’s Eastern Conference

The Free Jacks (11-2) remain undefeated at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium in Quincy (7-0) and in the conference play (9-0).

With three weeks remaining in the regular season they wrapped up a first-place finish in Major League Rugby’s Eastern Conference and a second straight appearance in the East Final, following a 57-20 battering of the Toronto Arrows on Saturday.

The New England Free Jacks didn’t want to leave any doubt.

Hooker Mills Sanerivi and flanker Slad McDowell each had two tries, with scrumhalf Kieran McClea, props Tevita Sole and Andrew Quattrin, and wings Mitch Wilson and Taniela Filimone each adding a try.

Flyhalf Jayson Potroz, who entered the weekend second in MLR in points scored, was 6 for 7 on conversion kicks before exiting with an injury in the 60th minute.

Eight different Free Jacks recorded a try on Saturday. Louis Walker

In his first start of the season, 2022 league MVP Beaudein Waaka facilitated two tries, setting up Wilson with a line break and Filimone with a well-placed cross-field kick.

Despite losing by 75 in their earlier matchup, the Arrows kept it competitive, scoring first and pulling within 11 in the 51st minute before New England closed the match with 26 unanswered points.

The Free Jacks visit Rugby ATL on Friday (7 p.m.).