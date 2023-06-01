Some young Red Sox players to keep an eye on in the lower minors

For that reason, there is buzz surrounding Yoeilin Cespedes , a 17-year-old shortstop whom the Red Sox signed out of the Dominican in January for a seven-figure bonus. At 5 feet 10 inches and 180 pounds, he not only has raw power but has regularly juiced balls with surprising regularity in extended spring training games in the Dominican thanks to his ability to zone in on pitches he can drive.

Rare are the 16- and 17-year-old players making their professional debuts in the Dominican Summer League who feature power. Rarer still are those with an advanced approach at the plate. Rarest of all are those who feature both.

“He definitely stands out offensively,” said Red Sox assistant general manager Eddie Romero. “He’s been one of the better offensive players that we’ve had there in a while.”

Though Cespedes is a bat-first prospect, he has made progress on his defensive first step. But it is his offensive traits — strength, bat speed, approach, advanced feel for the strike zone, ability to handle velocity — that make it conceivable that he could move to the Florida Complex League this summer.

“His feel for the strike zone is rare for such a young age,” said farm director Brian Abraham. “We’ll try to get him overseas as quickly as possible.”

Cespedes is one of several intriguing players who will start their minor league seasons next week, with the opening of both the DSL and FCL seasons.

Among the top names to monitor:

Florida Complex League

Freili Encarnacion, 3B/SS. He has what one scout described as “absurd tools,” placing 70 grades (double-plus on the 20-80 scouting scale) on both his raw power and throwing arm. But he struck out in 32 percent of his plate appearances last year in the DSL. The 18-year-old has worked to develop a more compact swing with two strikes.

“I really like where he’s trending from an approach standpoint,” said Romero.

He’s big and strong enough that he doesn’t need his A swing to make hard contact.

“I feel like he gets taller every time I see him,” said Abraham. “It’s hard to not see a young Xander Bogaerts [in stature] when you look at this kid.”

Johanfran Garcia, C, and Brooks Brannon, C: In the 18-year-old Garcia and 19-year-old Brannon, the Sox have a pair of players with raw power and a chance to stick behind the plate. Garcia has shown a surprising amount of polish both in his offensive game and technical aptitude. Brannon shows an eagerness to learn behind the dish and lead a pitching staff.

“I think you would be hard-pressed to find another organization that’s much better in terms of an FCL caching duo, based on what I’ve seen,” said Abraham.

Marvin Alcantara, SS: The 18-year-old was a standout last year in the DSL, showing impressive bat-to-ball skills that yielded a .302/.406/.397 line in his pro debut. He has a very high baseball IQ and quick first step to suggest the ability to stick at short.

“He’s the kind of guy you can dream about,” said Abraham.

“He’s got a chance to be a really good overall player,” said Romero. “I don’t know if any one tool outside of the defense screams, but he’s just steady, consistent, reliable, and the upside is very compelling.”

OTHERS: Mikey Romero, the 2022 first-round pick who has been sidelined since spring training with a back strain, could see game action by mid June … Outfielder Natanael Yuten is a tall, lean, athletic 18-year-old who showed potential while hitting .307/.374/.397 in the DSL last year … Andy Lugo shows good bat-to-ball ability and can play six positions … Righthanded starter Eybersson Polanco, 19, gets his fastball up to 94-95 and shows the ability to spin the ball … Righthander Yordanny Monegro, 20, has made a significant jump in stuff and mechanical consistency since a poor performance in the FCL last year, showing a fastball up to 96 with a good changeup.

Dominican Summer League

Franklin Arias, SS: A defensively advanced shortstop whom the Sox signed out of Venezuela in January as what Romero described as “a true five-tool player where the defense is plus, the hit tool is going to be possibly above-average. That’s a really valuable player when you combine that with his makeup and his desire to get better.” His strong defensive skills are complemented by game savvy. Offensively, he’s a line-drive hitter with some pop.

Yoiber Ruiz, 2B/SS: A 5-7, 170-pound, dynamic top-of-the-order player who has shown a balanced skill set as a 17-year-old.

“He’s a sparkplug-type player,” said Romero. “He’s a gamer and he hits the ball hard. For being a smaller-frame guy, despite being shorter, he’s still strong. He’s physical. He backspins the ball really well.”

OTHERS: Fraymi De Leon, 18, is a fantastic defensive shortstop who requires offensive development. He will return to the DSL to open this year, although he’s currently out with a concussion suffered when he took a pitch to the back of the helmet … Righthander Gilberto Batista, 18, throws 93-94 and has been getting swings and misses with both his fastball and breaking ball … Righthander Obed Balderas, 16, has added roughly 15 pounds of strength since signing out of Mexico, and is now touching 90 while showing the makings of a multi-pitch repertoire.

Three up

▪ Second baseman Nick Yorke, 21, reached base in 12 straight games for Double A Portland, hitting .383/.491/.596 with a pair of homers.

▪ Righthander Wikelman Gonzalez, 21, struck out a career-high 12 with no walks over six innings in his last start for High A Greenville.

▪ Righthander Bradley Blalock, 22, made his return from Tommy John surgery, touching 97 m.p.h. while allowing one hit in four innings for Single A Salem, his first start since 2021.

Three down

▪ WooSox middle infielder David Hamilton, 25, is hitting .242/.277/.548 with 4 homers but 3 walks and 18 strikeouts in his last 13 games.

▪ Bradley Zimmer, an outfield depth option, is 2 for 18 with 9 strikeouts since joining the WooSox.

▪ Outfielder Miguel Bleis, 19, suffered a recurrence of the left shoulder strain that had sidelined him in May. He’ll be on the injured list for Salem and likely sent to Fort Myers to rehab.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.