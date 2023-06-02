Multi-alarm fire strikes Spencer church

Firefighters are battling a raging fire at a church in Spencer on Friday afternoon.
People are advised to stay away from the First Congregational Church, located at 207 Main St., Spencer fire said on Facebook.
Fire officials could not immediately be reached for comment late Friday afternoon.
Social media postings show the church steeple falling as fire raged through the building, thick, black smoke rising into the sky.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
The First Congressional Church PLEASE stay away from the scene.Posted by Spencer Fire & Emergency Services on Friday, June 2, 2023
