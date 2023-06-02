Northeastern falls on Day 1 of NCAA baseball tournament, faces elimination on Saturday

UConn also lost Friday, putting it one game from elimination in Gainesville, Fla. Boston College was scheduled to play Friday afternoon in Tuscaloosa, Ala., against Troy. Two other New England colleges — Maine and Central Connecticut — were due to play Friday night.

Northeastern opened the NCAA Division 1 baseball tournament on Friday with a 7-2 loss to Maryland in the Winston-Salem Regional in North Carolina.

Northeastern (44-15) had routed the Terps, 9-2, during the first meeting in May. The Huskies tied the score Friday at 2-2 in the top of the fourth, but Maryland retook the lead in the bottom of the inning.

St. Mark’s School graduate Wyatt Scotti, a junior from Barnstable, took the loss after allowing three runs on three hits — two of them home runs — in five innings.

Northeastern, which stormed past the previous program record for wins (36) this season, will face elimination Saturday at noon against the loser of Friday’s George Mason vs. No. 1 overall seed Wake Forest game.

Boston College opened the Tuscaloosa Regional with Shrewsbury High grad John West getting the start. Boston College (35-18), which finished above .500 in the ACC for the first time since 2005 and went 12-10 against Top 25 opponents, had the game delayed by weather delay in the bottom of the second.

Not many opposing pitchers have silenced Connecticut’s bats this season, but Texas Tech starting pitcher Mason Molina no-hit UConn (43-16) for 5⅔ innings Friday as the Huskies dropped the opening game of the Gainesville Regional, 3-2.

UConn batted . 306 as a team and averaged almost eight runs per game en route to a fifth straight tournament appearance, but Molina did not allow a baserunner until a two-out grounder bounced off his glove.

Molina, who struck out 10, exited after starting the seventh with back-to-back walks. Drew Kron brought UConn to within one with an RBI single, but he was caught stealing to end the inning.

UConn starter and Halifax native Stephen Quigley took the loss, allowing three runs on seven hits in 4⅓ innings.

UConn will play the loser of No. 2 Florida vs. Florida A&M in an elimination game Saturday at 11 a.m.

Maine, winners of the America East Conference, was scheduled to play No. 9 Miami, hosts of the Coral Gables, Fla., regional, at 7 p.m.

Central Connecticut also faced the host of its regional. The Northeast Conference champions will take on No. 15 South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., at 7 p.m.

