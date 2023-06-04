Red Sox recall Brennan Bernardino, Kaleb Ort to bolster their bullpen

The battered Red Sox pitching staff picked up some reinforcements on Sunday before facing the Tampa Bay Rays as lefthander Brennan Bernardino and righthander Kaleb Ort were recalled from Triple A Worcester.

To make roster space, lefthander Joely Rodriguez was placed on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation and lefthander Ryan Sherriff was optioned to Worcester.

Rodriguez felt pain while warming up on Saturday. He has allowed eight earned runs over four innings.