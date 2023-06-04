Red Sox recall Brennan Bernardino, Kaleb Ort to bolster their bullpen

The battered Red Sox pitching staff picked up some reinforcements on Sunday before facing the Tampa Bay Rays as lefthander Brennan Bernardino and righthander Kaleb Ort were recalled from Triple A Worcester.
To make roster space, lefthander Joely Rodriguez was placed on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation and lefthander Ryan Sherriff was optioned to Worcester.
Rodriguez felt pain while warming up on Saturday. He has allowed eight earned runs over four innings.
Sherriff has pitched well in four appearances but threw in both ends of Saturday’s doubleheader and would not have been available.
Bernardino was the extra player for the doubleheader and will remain on the roster. He pitched two scoreless innings in the second game but is available on Sunday.
Ort has pitched poorly in 12 major league appearances this season, allowing 10 earned runs on 16 hits and 6 walks in 12 ⅓ innings. Ort has a 2.45 ERA in eight appearances for Worcester, the last on Tuesday.
