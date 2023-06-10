Augusta man charged with allegedly defacing Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

The memorial, located near the state capitol building in Augusta, is dedicated to Maine law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, according to the department’s website .

Justin Larrabee, 39, of Augusta, is charged with aggravated criminal mischief for allegedly defacing the Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial on May 28, the state Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

A man is facing vandalism charges in Maine for allegedly defacing the state’s memorial to fallen law enforcement officers in Augusta over the Memorial Day weekend, officials said Friday.

According to video posted by WABI5, the granite memorial was vandalized with red spray paint, with words such as “corrupt” scrawled across it.

Larrabee is also facing charges related to vandalism at the state’s Capitol Complex a few days after the incident at the memorial, the statement said.

Capitol police and Augusta police conducted a joint investigation into the alleged vandalism. On Friday, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Riverside Road, where Larrabee was issued a summons to appear in court, the statement said.

Larrabee is scheduled to appear in Kennebec County District Court, a state DPS spokeswoman.

Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills said in the statement that he appreciated the work investigators did on this case.

“On behalf of the Maine Chiefs of Police Association and the Augusta Police, I want to recognize the investigators with the Augusta and Capitol Police for the countless hours they spent to bring this investigation to a successful resolution,” Mills said.

Capitol Police Chief Matthew Clancy also said in the statement that he is “tremendously grateful” for the tireless work both departments put into the investigation.

“It was a textbook example of interagency cooperation,” Clancy said.









Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.