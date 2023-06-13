Watch: He came from Ghana to play soccer, but left his family behind. With help from the Revolution, they were finally reunited.

Latif Blessing left Ghana to chase his dream. He joined Major League Soccer in 2016, spending one year in Kansas City before being selected by LAFC in an expansion draft in 2017, where he settled in nicely.

But he had to leave the most important thing behind: his family.

With a new wife and young daughter back home, Blessing was searching for options. The 26-year-old had won an MLS Cup with LAFC last season, but was still unhappy. LAFC struggled to help him navigate the complicated immigration system in order to let his family join him in the United States.