Bloomberg cancels local ‘Baystate Business’ radio show, lays off hosts

Bloomberg has pulled the plug on “Baystate Business,” its only locally produced radio program, and laid off hosts including Kim Carrigan, Tom Moroney, and Joe Shortsleeve.
The show — which aired from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on 106.1 FM Boston/Newburyport and 92.9 HD2, and was also available as a podcast — was replaced starting Monday by “Bloomberg Businessweek,” which broadcasts across the company’s radio network.
Also laid off in Boston were on-air staffers Anne Mostue and Janet Wu, and executive producer Peter Lagace.
A Bloomberg spokesperson declined to comment.
The company will “redeploy these resources into on-demand audio and podcasts, as well as live video streaming of our national product,” according to an internal memo from Anthony Mancini, Bloomberg’s global head of audio, that was obtained by the Globe.
Besides Boston, Bloomberg has stations in New York, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco.
