Bloomberg cancels local ‘Baystate Business’ radio show, lays off hosts

Kim Carrigan, Tom Moroney, and Joe Shortsleeve are among the staffers who were cut

By Larry Edelman Globe Columnist,Updated June 14, 2023, 41 minutes ago
Bloomberg Radio has canceled locally produced "Baystate Business" and replaced it with "Bloomberg Businessweek," a national show.handout

Bloomberg has pulled the plug on “Baystate Business,” its only locally produced radio program, and laid off hosts including Kim Carrigan, Tom Moroney, and Joe Shortsleeve.

The show — which aired from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on 106.1 FM Boston/Newburyport and 92.9 HD2, and was also available as a podcast — was replaced starting Monday by “Bloomberg Businessweek,” which broadcasts across the company’s radio network.

Also laid off in Boston were on-air staffers Anne Mostue and Janet Wu, and executive producer Peter Lagace.

A Bloomberg spokesperson declined to comment.

The company will “redeploy these resources into on-demand audio and podcasts, as well as live video streaming of our national product,” according to an internal memo from Anthony Mancini, Bloomberg’s global head of audio, that was obtained by the Globe.

Besides Boston, Bloomberg has stations in New York, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco.


Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.

