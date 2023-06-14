Bloomberg cancels local ‘Baystate Business’ radio show, lays off hosts

Bloomberg has pulled the plug on “Baystate Business,” its only locally produced radio program, and laid off hosts including Kim Carrigan, Tom Moroney, and Joe Shortsleeve.

The show — which aired from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on 106.1 FM Boston/Newburyport and 92.9 HD2, and was also available as a podcast — was replaced starting Monday by “Bloomberg Businessweek,” which broadcasts across the company’s radio network.

Also laid off in Boston were on-air staffers Anne Mostue and Janet Wu, and executive producer Peter Lagace.