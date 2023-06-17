What’s open, closed on Juneteenth

Supermarkets: Open.

Convenience stores: Open.

Taverns, bars: Open.

Banks: Closed.

Stock market: Closed.

Municipal, state, federal offices: Closed.

Libraries: Closed.

Schools: Closed.

Mail: Post offices closed; express delivery only.

MBTA: Regular service.

Boston traffic rules: Meters not be enforced. All other parking rules apply.

Trash/recycling collection: Trash and recycling pickups will be delayed in some neighborhoods during the holiday week. To monitor your neighborhood’s trash and recycling schedule, download the Trash Day App or search for your address at: https://www.boston.gov/trash-day-schedule.