New England Free Jacks capture regular-season finale, rolling over Houston, 47-24

Powered by a Le Roux Malan hat trick, New England picked up its 10th consecutive win Sunday, capturing a 47–24 win over the Houston SaberCats in front of a sellout crowd of 4,758 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy.

The Free Jacks finish the regular season with a 14-2 mark, and the top seed in the Eastern Conference. They’ll host the winner of New York and Old Glory DC in the East Final on July 1.

Malan scored three of New England’s seven tries Sunday, including a bid that opened the scoring in the 13th minute. Wian Conradie notched two tries, while Paula Balekana and John Poland each scored once for the Free Jacks, who led by as many as 30 points before a SaberCats rally.