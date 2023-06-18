Games 71 and 72: Lineups and notes as Red Sox host Yankees for Father’s Day doubleheader

It’s set for a long Sunday at Fenway Park, with the Red Sox hosting the Yankees for a doubleheader on Father’s Day after Saturday night’s game was washed out.
With a wrench thrown into their pitching plans, the Sox called up righthander Kaleb Ort to start the front end of the twinbill — he has struggled in 14 relief appearances this season and is yet to throw more than two innings, meaning a likely bullpen game for the afternoon contest.
The Yankees’ Clarke Schmidt and the Sox’ Brayan Bello were initially scheduled for a Saturday rematch of last weekend’s matchup in the Bronx, but they’ve been split up for the doubleheader. Schmidt will toss the first game for New York, and Bello will throw in the evening for the hosts.
Instead, Luis Severino will make it an all-Dominican pitching matchup in the nightcap.
Lineups
Game 1
YANKEES (39-31): Bauers LF, Stanton DH, Torres 2B, Rizzo 1B, LeMahieu 3B, Kiner-Falefa CF, McKinney RF, Trevino C, Volpe SS
Pitching: RHP Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.70 ERA)
RED SOX (35-35): Verdugo RF, Turner 1B, Devers 3B, Duvall CF, Yoshida DH, Arroyo 2B, Duran LF, Hernández SS, Wong C
Pitching: RHP Kaleb Ort (1-0, 5.87 ERA)
Time: 1:35 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Game 2
YANKEES (39-31): TBA
Pitching: RHP Luis Severino (0-1, 6.48 ERA)
RED SOX (35-35): TBA
Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (3-4, 3.78 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: ESPN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Stat of the day: Entering the opener of Sunday’s doubleheader, New York is 11-13 against American League East teams and 28-18 against squads from all other divisions.
Notes: The Red Sox have had the upper hand in the rivalry so far this season, taking two of three games in the Bronx last weekend before rolling to Friday’s 15-5 win ... The Red Sox have scored 27 runs over their last three games ... Severino is still in search of his first win of 2023. He has only surpassed the five-inning mark once this season (May 27 against San Diego) and has given up five or more earned runs in two of his last three outings ... The Sox announced multiple roster moves ahead of the game: Tanner Houck was placed on the 15-day injured list with a facial fracture; Ort was recalled from Triple A Worcester to replace Houck; and lefthander Chris Murphy was appointed the 27th man for the doubleheader.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.