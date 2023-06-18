Games 71 and 72: Lineups and notes as Red Sox host Yankees for Father’s Day doubleheader

It’s set for a long Sunday at Fenway Park, with the Red Sox hosting the Yankees for a doubleheader on Father’s Day after Saturday night’s game was washed out.

With a wrench thrown into their pitching plans, the Sox called up righthander Kaleb Ort to start the front end of the twinbill — he has struggled in 14 relief appearances this season and is yet to throw more than two innings, meaning a likely bullpen game for the afternoon contest.

The Yankees’ Clarke Schmidt and the Sox’ Brayan Bello were initially scheduled for a Saturday rematch of last weekend’s matchup in the Bronx, but they’ve been split up for the doubleheader. Schmidt will toss the first game for New York, and Bello will throw in the evening for the hosts.