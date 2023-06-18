Taunton returns to top of Division 1 baseball, beating Franklin in finals rematch

The second-seeded Tigers (21-4) graduated only three seniors from last year’s team. The strong returning contingent was central to Sunday’s success.

The Tigers are back atop Division 1 for the second straight year and the third time in the last four tournaments after slugging their way to a 7-2 win over Hockomock rival Franklin at Worcester’s Polar Park in a rematch of last year’s final.

The golden era of Taunton baseball is alive and thriving.

Leadoff hitter Braden Sullivan recorded three hits, including a two-run double to the left-center gap in the second inning. No. 3 hitter Dawson Bryce added two doubles, highlighted by a poke down the right-field line, scoring a pair.

Those two knocks were part of a five-run frame that helped Taunton take a 6-0 lead. Sophomore Johnny Escobalez, who started the season on JV fired a complete game, allowing one earned run, to earn the victory.

Division 4 State

Seekonk 5, Abington 0 — During the Warriors’ bus ride home following last year’s loss in the state championship game, one message was constant: they’d be back.

Exactly one year later, Seekonk’s bus might as well be a party.

Behind sophomore Tyler Kropis’s masterful performance, the third-seeded Warriors (21-4) earned the program’s first state championship.

“I just wanted to work so hard to be at this point again and get it done,” Kropis said. “I love this moment.”

Kropis fired a three-hit shutout, striking out 12 with his fastball-curveball-slider mix, and walking one. From the second to fourth innings, the lefthander fanned seven in a row. He didn’t allow a hit until the fifth inning also reached base twice at the plate.

“He’s been our rock all year long,” Seekonk coach Joe DeMelo said. “He’s a competitor. He went out there and used all his pitches, kept them off-balance. His fastball was popping today.”

Senior Kevin Crowe poked the Warriors ahead with a bases-loaded single through the left side in the first inning. But the Warriors stranded five runners in the first three innings as Abington starter John Sellon worked through traffic.

It wasn’t until the fourth that the Warriors pulled away. Junior Declan Lush knocked in two with a single, then senior Jaden Arruda brought in two more with a double.

“In that first inning, I was a little concerned because we had an opportunity to score a couple at least, and we didn’t,” DeMelo said. “But you know, it’s a great team right there. It’s a great bunch of competitors.”

A year ago, the Warriors graduated two seniors. They’ll lose five this season, but there’s a lot of confidence in their young core.

“Hopefully they start screaming, ‘We’re going to be back next year,’ ” DeMelo said.

Junior Patrick Cummings collected a pair of hits for the 12th-seeded Green Wave (16-9).

Division 5 State

Bourne 10, Hopkins Academy 5 — Eleven connected and competitive players were all Bourne needed to make history.

Despite playing with a limited roster, Bourne rallied to score nine unanswered runs to beat Hopkins Academy at Polar Park. The win delivered the tiny Cape Cod school with just over 300 enrolled students its first state title.

“They are great kids and they want to win,” said Bourne coach Sean Donovan. “They really go after it with everything they have. They battled against schools twice the size of us all year. They just don’t quit.”

Bourne’s versatility and flexibility — important with only two players on the bench — was pivotal in the first inning. Hopkins plated three runs before the second-seeded Canalmen (18-7) recorded an out, prompting Donovan to make a risky change and bring in first baseman Luca Finton to pitch.

The move paid off as Finton, a sophomore righthander, escaped further damage and went on to fire six innings, allowing two runs (one earned) with six strikeouts.

“Basically everyone has three or four positions they play,” said senior Jack Ferreira. “A pitcher comes in and everyone moves around. I think that’s what’s helped us. Everyone was able to play everywhere.”

Finton’s strong performance on the mound allowed Bourne’s bats time to mount a comeback. Trailing 4-0 in the second, Ryan Sullivan lined a two-run single to center before leadoff hitter Damon White laced a triple to center, tying the score 4-4.

In the fourth, shortstop Jacob Lewis flicked a two-run single to left. Finton followed by clobbering a double off the wall in right, giving Bourne a 9-4 lead. The offense collected 13 hits with White (3 for 4) and Ferreira (4 for 4) leading the way.

“We’re a good hitting team and I’ve thrown this team a zillion batting practice fastballs and I will do it until my arm falls off,” said Donovan.

Ferreira closed out the win with a pair of strikeouts. Minutes later, standing at home plate with the state championship banner, the Canalmen proclaimed this team will live forever in the annals of Bourne baseball.

“I feel worthy,” said Ferreria. “Everything led to this.”

