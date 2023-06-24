Pedestrian dies after being struck by motor vehicle in Newburyport

A pedestrian died Saturday night after they were struck by a motor vehicle in Newburyport, police said.
Newburyport police and firefighters went to Low Street near Port Plaza at about 9 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle, police said in a statement.
The person was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport where they were later pronounced dead, police said. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
The driver remained on scene, police said.
Low Street was closed between Williamson Avenue and Port Plaza, police tweeted.
The incident remains under investigation by Newburyport police and State Police.
Advertisement
No further information was immediately available.
NPD is currently investigating a serious accident on Low St involving a car vs. pedestrian. Low St is closed between Williamson and Port Plaza. Please avoid area and thank you in advance for patience.— Newburyport Police (@NewburyportPD) June 25, 2023
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.