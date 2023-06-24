Pedestrian dies after being struck by motor vehicle in Newburyport

A pedestrian died Saturday night after they were struck by a motor vehicle in Newburyport, police said.

Newburyport police and firefighters went to Low Street near Port Plaza at about 9 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle, police said in a statement.

The person was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport where they were later pronounced dead, police said. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.