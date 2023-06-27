Matthew Nilo indicted on new charges related to sexual assaults in North End

Nilo, who lived in the North End at the time, is now facing seven additional charges following the indictment — one count of rape, one count of aggravated rape, three counts of assault with intent to rape and two counts of indecent assault and battery.

The 35-year-old is now accused of raping or sexually assaulting eight women between 2007 and 2008.

Matthew Nilo, the lawyer from New Jersey accused in a string of Charlestown sexual assaults from 15 years ago, was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on charges related to attacking four more women in the North End around the same time.

He’s accused of attacking four women in the North End, including two attacks on the same woman, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office. Hayden’s office said he carried these out in January 2007, July 2007, January 2008, and July 2008.

“The incidents followed a similar pattern. The victims were attacked while they were walking alone, in the dark, either at night or early in the morning,” Hayden’s office wrote in a statement announcing the indictment.

Nilo, an attorney who attended Boston Latin School, was hauled back to Boston from his apartment in New Jersey after a cold case investigation by Boston police and federal authorities connected him to the Charlestown assaults.

“We will release more information at arraignment, but I can tell you today that DNA evidence played a role in these new indictments,” Hayden said in a statement.

Nilo’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nilo will be formally charged on the new counts at his next court appearance on July 13. Nilo was released June 15 after posting $500,000 bail.





