Report: WR DeVante Parker and Patriots agree on a three-year deal worth up to $33 million

The Patriots have not landed prized free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins yet, but they have reached an agreement with wide receiever DeVante Parker on a three-year contract worth up to $33 million, according to a report Wednesday.

The deal also includes $14 million in guarantees and per-game roster bonuses, the report said.

Parker caught 31 passes for 539 yards and three touchdowns with the Patriots last season. He played in 13 games and had 25 receptions for first touchdowns. Early in the 2022 season he was targeted as the team’s 50-50 ball receiver, someone who could make a play on a deep ball.