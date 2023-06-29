Air quality alert in effect for central and western Massachusetts as wildfires rage in Canada

The state Department of Environmental Protection said Wednesday that the air quality was “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” including those with lung or heart disease, older adults, teenagers, and children. The warnings cover Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden, and Worcester counties, including the cities of Springfield, Worcester, and Northampton.

“People with lung disease are at greater risk from exposure to ozone, while people with either lung disease or heart disease are at greater risk from exposure to particle pollution,” the advisory said. “People in sensitive groups should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks and do less intense activities, and follow asthma action plans and keep quick relief medicine handy. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.”

Air quality reports on Thursday had improved to “moderate” in these areas, environmental officials said. This means the air quality is acceptable but may be a “moderate health concern for a very small number of people,” according to the agency.

“Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors,” the advisory said.

No air quality alerts have been issued for eastern Massachusetts. The agency’s air quality map reported “good” conditions from the North Shore to Cape Cod and west to the Worcester area, where the quality shifted to moderate.

The DEP encouraged people at risk to visit the California wildfire smoke website for information. People who may be at risk are encouraged to stay inside and limit outdoor activities. Unhealthy air can also affect pets, which should be brought inside if possible, according to the site.

West of Massachusetts, several communities in upstate New York were reporting air quality indexes in the “unhealthy” category Thursday. At this level, health effects may be felt by nearly everyone and officials encourage all to avoid spending long periods of time outdoors, according to the Department of Environmental Protection

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre reported 500 active fires on Wednesday. Of those, 256 were reported as being “out of control,” 159 were “under control,” and 85 were “being held,” according to the agency. An updated report is expected Thursday.

The fires have left broad swaths of the United States from Minnesota to New York shrouded in smoke, prompting officials in multiple states to warn people to stay indoors and avoid breathing the unhealthy air.

On Thursday, several cities, from Cedar Rapids in eastern Iowa to Washington, D.C., reported air quality indexes falling into the “unhealthy” and “very unhealthy” categories, according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow.gov website.

The smoke from the Canadian wildfires has impacted cities across the country since late spring, especially the Northeast and New York City, which fell under a deep, smoky haze for multiple days earlier this month.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.