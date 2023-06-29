Providence police investigating ‘sophisticated’ heist of Federal Hill bank

Officers across the city responded, with those who are members in the department’s tactical team taking the lead out of concern that whoever inside would be armed, Lanni said.

Commander Kevin Lanni said that bank security called the police at 2:02 a.m. Thursdaywhen the alarm triggered from a breaking and entering in progress.

PROVIDENCE — City detectives are investigating an old-school “sophisticated” heist overnight of the Santander Bank in the middle of Federal Hill.

But the thief, or thieves, were gone when the police entered the bank. The vault had been opened.

Lanni declined to say how much was taken from the bank. Investigators were on scene through the morning gathering evidence. Police did not release a description of possible suspects or vehicles.

What they learned so far showed that the heist was “a sophisticated plan,” Lanni said.

These kinds of bank heists are rare. Typically, banks are robbed during the daytime, often by suspects who pass threatening notes demanding money and occasionally flash knives, fake guns, or real weapons.

Yet, Providence is also home of one of the biggest heists of all time, of a secret bank used by La Cosa Nostra.

In August 1975, eight thieves forced their way inside a drab building advertised as the Hudson Fur Storage facility, and raided 148 safety deposit boxes used by Rhode Island gangsters to store their cash, jewelry, gold and silver. They found so much that they couldn’t carry all the loot. The value is estimated at about $30 million, or approximately $120 million today.

According to the 2016 book about the incredible robbery, “The Last Good Heist: The Inside Story of the Biggest Single Payday in the Criminal History of the Northeast,” WPRI-TV investigative reporter Tim White, and former Providence Journal reporters Randall Richard and Wayne Worcester wrote that the scheme was approved by New England mob boss Raymond L.S. Patriarca.

This story will be updated.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.