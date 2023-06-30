Expect fireworks in the New England Free Jacks’ Eastern Conference final matchup

After the game, no matter the result, a “massive” fireworks show will light up the sky, according to Free Jacks co-founder and CEO Alex Magleby.

After setting a franchise record for wins this season — capped with a 10-game win streak dating to March 31 — the Free Jacks (14-2-0) are set to take on Old Glory DC (7-8-1) Saturday for a trip to the championship game.

Win or lose in Major League Rugby’s Eastern Conference final Saturday, the New England Free Jacks can guarantee one thing: fireworks.

The pyrotechnic display is one of the team’s many efforts to create a fan-centric environment despite facing steep competition for Boston sports fans’ time and attention. Saturday’s game will serve as a thank you to the dedicated fans that set attendance records at Quincy’s Veterans Memorial Stadium four times this season.

“Despite it being a sport that they probably didn’t grow up with, it’s actually enormously accessible,” Magleby said. “You don’t really have to understand the rules to understand the object of the game and to understand the drama of the game.”

With musical performances, $5 beers, free parking, and a high-level product on the field, the Free Jacks have little trouble attracting fans. A sellout crowd of 4,758 packed in to watch them pummel the Houston Sabercats, 47-24, in the regular-season finale.

“It’s a game of community and it’s a game of joy,” Magleby said. “That feeling of camaraderie … is the core of what we’re about.”

New England, the No. 1 seed, faced third-seeded DC twice this season, once at home and once on the road, and came away with wins in both, outscoring Old Glory, 76-55.

The Free Jacks hold a plus-283 point differential over their opponents — the best in MLR — but will have to contend with DC’s disciplined tight five, which caused them trouble in their own territory in the first meeting.

“I think this game will be won or lost between the two forward packs,” Magleby said.

Wian Conradie, New England’s number eight, anchors the forward pack. Voted by his teammates as the Free Jacks’ Player of the Year, Conradie is fifth in MLR in tackles with 206 and first in carries with 192.

The stars of the show, however, are in the back line. The Free Jacks have statistically one of the most explosive back lines in MLR, thanks to dynamic fly-half Jayson Potroz. Potroz is second in MLR in points (133) and first in successful goal kicking (55).

“Expect a lot of Jayson this weekend, both in terms of how he manages the field, but also the amount of points that he scores,” Magleby said. “He’s also electric with the ball in hand. When he runs, it’s a triple threat” — meaning he can run, pass, or kick at will.

Wing Paula Balekana is a potent option on the outside and is second in the league in tries scored (13). Scrum half John Poland is another player to look out for, as he is a key decision-maker in the high-scoring offense. Poland will earn his 50th cap with the Free Jacks Saturday.

“He’s kind of the person that guides everything, connects the dots between the backs and the forwards,” Magleby said.

Old Glory upset No. 2 seed New York in its preliminary playoff game, stunning the reigning MLR champions.

“The great thing about rugby is anybody can beat anybody on a given day,” Magleby said.

So even though New England appears on paper to be the heavy favorite, nothing is guaranteed.

Except fireworks.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com. Follow her on TWitter @_EmmaHealy_.