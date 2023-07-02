Firefighters extinguish boat fire in Gloucester

Firefighters put out a blaze on a boat in Gloucester on Sunday morning, officials said.

At 9:27 a.m., the Gloucester Fire Department received a report of a boat fire at Captain Joe and Sons, a local lobster trapping company on Gloucester Harbor with an address at 95 East Main St., according to a statement from the Gloucester Fire Department.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from a nearby boat, and attempted to enter the vessel but were blocked by another boat that was in the way. The owner of the obstructing boat arrived at the scene and moved it, allowing firefighters to board the boat that was on fire and bring it to the dock, according to the statement.