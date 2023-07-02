Firefighters extinguish boat fire in Gloucester

Firefighters put out a blaze on a boat in Gloucester on Sunday morning, officials said.
At 9:27 a.m., the Gloucester Fire Department received a report of a boat fire at Captain Joe and Sons, a local lobster trapping company on Gloucester Harbor with an address at 95 East Main St., according to a statement from the Gloucester Fire Department.
Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from a nearby boat, and attempted to enter the vessel but were blocked by another boat that was in the way. The owner of the obstructing boat arrived at the scene and moved it, allowing firefighters to board the boat that was on fire and bring it to the dock, according to the statement.
After using a chainsaw to remove a section of the burning deck, firefighters were able to safely extinguish the fire using less than 100 gallons of water, according to the statement.
No injuries were reported. The preliminary cause of the fire appeared to be a “wooden structural material” that was too close to the boat’s exhaust system, according to the statement.
