Some July 4th fireworks postponed due to weather in R.I.

PROVIDENCE — Lightning and thundershowers could replace the rocket’s red glare across Rhode Island, as many cities and towns have rescheduled their July 4th fireworks displays due to the weather.

Bristol: The Bristol Harbor fireworks will go off as planned (as of 10:30 a.m.) at 9:30 p.m.

Coventry: The JPCA Annual Fireworks celebration is at 9:30 p.m. at Johnson’s Pond.

Cumberland: The annual food truck rally and fireworks show will be July 8 at Tucker Field Athletic Complex, 2400 Mendon Road. Food trucks at 5 pm.; fireworks at dusk.

East Providence: Weather has moved the celebration at Pierce Memorial Stadium at 201 Mercer St to July 5. The event features music by The Reminders and Kate & the Mongrels. Gates open at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. No pets, coolers, or backpacks are permitted.

Jamestown: The fireworks show will be Saturday, July 6 at dusk.

Narragansett: Going on as scheduled. The festivities include food trucks, two concerts (Rhode Island Stage Band Alumni and Night Life Orchestra) beginning at 3 p.m. followed by fireworks over the water at Narragansett Town Beach, 39 Boston Neck Road.

Newport: The annual Fourth of July fireworks over Newport Harbor will continue (weather permitting) at 9:15 p.m. on July 4. They will be visible with a western view along the city’s downtown waterfront. Out-of-town guests are asked to check for parking at City’s Gateway Parking Center before coming into the city. RIPTA will offer free shuttles from the Gateway parking lot.

North Kingstown: The fireworks show is on July 5 at dusk.

North Providence: Food trucks and fireworks on July 5. The event begins at 5 p.m. with music from Classic Bend and fireworks around 9 p.m.

North Smithfield: The Fourth of July celebration with food trucks, music, and fireworks will begin at 6:30 p.m. on July 8 at North Smithfield High School. Fireworks at dusk.

Pawtucket: The “Final Inning” at the old McCoy baseball stadium has been rescheduled to Sunday, July 16 from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Scituate: The Hope and Jackson Fire Department is still planning to host a Fourth of July party beginning at 5 p.m. on July 3. Fireworks at dusk.

South Kingstown: The event will include the “Take It To The Bridge” concert, concessions, 50-50 raffle, with fireworks at 9 p.m. at Old Mountain Field, 831 Kingstown Rd., Wakefield.

Warwick: The Oakland Beach firework display has been rescheduled for July 5. The show begins around 9 p.m.

Woonsocket: The Fourth of July celebration with food trucks and live bands begins at 4 p.m. July 4 at WWII Veterans Park on Social Street.

