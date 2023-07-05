Police waded through knee-deep mud to rescue Stoughton woman found a week after she went missing

They initially tried to lift Tetewsky, who was reported missing June 26, but found that her additional body weight caused them to sink deeper into the mud, McLaughlin said during a news conference at the Easton Police Department.

Three Easton police officers trudged through the muck and underbrush to find Emma Tetewsky, 31, lying in the fetal position, according to Corey McLaughlin, one of the rescuing officers.

EASTON — Police waded about 50 feet through thick brush and knee-deep mud Monday to rescue a Stoughton woman who was heard screaming for help inside Borderland State Park after she had been missing for a week, officials said Wednesday.

Advertisement

“We then had to kind of change tactics and form a line where we eventually moved her out as a team without kind of burying ourselves,” he said.

Stoughton Police Chief Donna M. McNamara said she had spoken with Tetewsky’s father on Tuesday and he expressed “relief that she’s doing better.”

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“She did suffer some injuries, and she’s healing from that right now,” McNamara said.

Emma Tetewsky, 31, the woman who was discovered in the mud in Borderlands State Park by authorities. Family photo

McLaughlin said he could not speculate how or why Tetewsky ended up where she was found, but said “it was clear to see how someone was stuck there.”

“Just from our own body weights, we sunk pretty deeply,” he said. “And never mind if you were there for days. I imagine it would be extremely difficult to get out on your own.”

McLaughlin said Tetewsky had gone down a path that does not allow horses or mountain bikes, which are permitted elsewhere in the park. The trail is “very overgrown and difficult to get to,” he said.

On Monday evening, police received a call reporting a woman screaming for help inside the park. The three officers spoke to park rangers who led them to the location where Tetewsky’s cries were heard, McLaughlin said.

Advertisement

The officers could hear Tetewsky but not see her, so they went into the water about 50 feet off the path, McLaughlin said. They brought her back to shore and learned that she was the woman who had been missing, McLaughlin said.

Tetewsky was reported missing June 26 after her family had not seen her since the previous evening at her Stoughton home, police said. Residents saw her the evening of June 26 in the Lakewood Drive area, police said.

It is unclear how she wound up in Borderland State Park, roughly 7 miles from her home in the Mill Street area in Stoughton.

The 1,800-acre park is a well-known hiking area, with more than 20 miles of trails and unpaved roads that wind around three main ponds and several smaller ones. The wooded carriage road looping around Leach Pond is mostly flat, but other trails are hilly and can be more difficult to traverse. A list of suggested hikes published by the state Department of Conservation cautions that “some trails are not well marked.”

The park is home to the Ames Mansion, a palatial 20-room stone edifice built about 1910 that was featured in the film “Knives Out,” and the historic Smith Farmhouse, constructed in 1880 by Dr. Asahel Smith, a “clairvoyant healer” who used herbal medicines and wanted a tranquil place for his patients.cq

Globe correspondent Alex Koller contributed to this report.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.