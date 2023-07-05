R.I.’s latest efforts to remove ‘Plantations’ include $2.5m and a rug

Here's what the rug in the photo above is covering.

In November 2020, Rhode Island voters approved removing “and Providence Plantations” from the state’s official name because of its evocation of slavery. That kicked off an effort to scrub the phrase from state properties. Official letterhead and the governor’s lectern were early and relatively easy steps. But in some areas of the State House, “and Providence Plantations” is carved, literally, into the property.

Rhode Island’s recently approved state budget includes $2.5 million to “remove, replace or otherwise mitigate” use of the words “Providence Plantations” in the state capitol building, according to the McKee administration.

Nearly three years and a new gubernatorial administration later, those efforts are still ongoing. A committee of historic, architectural, and cultural organizations reviewed the usage of the phrase in the State House. Acting on its recommendation, the state Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance requested $2.5 million in the fiscal year 2024 capital budget to address the phrase in the capitol building.

That money made it into the final budget, according to Department of Administration spokeswoman Laura Hart.

In the meantime, other measures are being rolled out. “Providence Plantations” is etched into the seal on the State House rotunda floor. But careful observers will note that a circular rug has been covering the entire seal lately.

That’s a temporary measure until the state finds a solution, Hart said.

