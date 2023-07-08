Review negates extra-time equalizer and Revolution fall to Red Bulls

Frankie Amaya opened the scoring with a 59th-minute header off a Dante Vanzeir cross. The Red Bulls (6-7-8, 26 points) capitalized on an Esmir Bajraktarevic turnover, countering through Luquinhas and a Tom Barlow near-post run that drew the defense.

Despite playing the final 30-plus minutes with a numerical disadvantage, the Revolution (10-4-7, 37 points) rallied on a Brandon Bye goal and had a chance to tie the score in added time before Andrew Farrell’s goal was disallowed after a VAR review.

The Revolution played without captain Carles Gil and lost Latif Blessing to a red card while falling, 2-1, to the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night in Harrison, N.J., snapping New England’s seven-game unbeaten streak.

Blessing was red-carded a minute later after fouling Amaya in the center circle and will be suspended for the Revolution’s home match against Atlanta United on Wednesday. Gil, suspended after accumulating five cautions, is expected to return.

Sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena went with a quadruple substitution in the 68th minute, with Ian Harkes making his Revolution debut. The Revolution seemed refreshed by the replacements, and Bye equalized with a 76th-minute header off a Gustavo Bou corner kick. The sequence was set up when Ryan Spaulding was fouled by Cameron Harper, who was cautioned, and Bou’s free kick went for a corner.

Djordje Petrovic batted an Andre Reyes deflected header, Justin Rennicks’ clearance leading to a Bou breakaway that was halted by Kyle Duncan, who was cautioned. But the Revolution lost possession near the center circle after Petrovic rolled out to Matt Polster, and substitute Wikelman Carmona broke the deadlock with a shot deflected by Harkes just under the bar in the 85th minute. Farrell appeared to equalize with a low one-timer off the inside of the left post following a Sean Nealis clearance in the third minute of added time, but the score was disallowed for offsides two minutes later, following a VAR review.

The Red Bulls signaled their intention to play hyper-aggressively as Reyes fouled Bobby Wood within the first 30 seconds of play. The Red Bulls attempted to capitalize on quickly taken dead-ball situations and high pressing, as the Revolution struggled to play out of the back. The tactic nearly paid off, only for Bye to stop an Omir Fernandez advance (16th) and a Petrovic save (27th) on a Reyes header off a corner.

The Revolution’s best first-half chances included an Bajraktarevic shot high (ninth) off an Emmanuel Boateng cross and a Boateng breakaway (37th) saved by Carlos Coronel.





Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.