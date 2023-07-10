This week’s TV: Emmy nominations, Steven Soderbergh’s thriller, and a Wilt Chamberlain docuseries

WISH LIST: I have a list of shows and actors I’d love to see named on Wednesday — but I also have a reality check in my brain reminding me that they are only distant possibilities. Bridget Everett and “Somebody Somewhere,” Gary Oldman and “Slow Horses,” Helene Yorke, Drew Tarver, Molly Shannon, and “The Other Two,” and Ally Sheedy and “Single Drunk Female.”

MAYBES: It will be interesting to see what shows up alongside the definites. The limited series “Beef” is a twisted beauty that deserves Academy affirmation, particularly leads Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, each of whom brings unexpected humanity to their respective road rager. Will the old-fashioned but self-aware “Poker Face” get some love along with its star, Natasha Lyonne? I hope so. Ditto for Bel Powley and the potent Holocaust drama “A Small Light.” I’m also thinking that “The Great” and its two leads, Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, may well be recognized again. And I have my fingers crossed that there will be room for some “Bad Sisters” love, for best drama and its strong cast.

Aaaaand here we go. On Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chairman Frank Scherma will announce the nominees for the 75th Emmy Awards (streamed live on Emmys.com ). Some thoughts:

Aaaaand here we go. On Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chairman Frank Scherma will announce the nominees for the 75th Emmy Awards (streamed live on Emmys.com ). Some thoughts:

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. “Full Circle,” which premieres Thursday on Max, is a tense six-episode thriller miniseries directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by Ed Solomon. It’s ambitious, as it pulls together different plot strands involving a Guyanese crime boss (CCH Pounder), a wealthy New York couple (Claire Danes and Timothy Olyphant), and a few of the boss’s goons (including Jharrel Jerome). It takes a while for the story threads, which involve a kidnapping, to tie together, but they do, and the acting is strong. Here’s the trailer.

From left: Zach Woods, John Cho, Zoë Chao, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Poppy Liu, and Vivian Wu in "The Afterparty." Its second season premieres Wednesday. APPLE TV+

2. A pair of goodies return this week. Apple TV+’s “The Afterparty” is back for season two (trailer) on Wednesday, with another crime to be solved, this time at a wedding. The inventive series gives us the events of the night from different perspectives and in different narrative styles (including one episode that’s like a Wes Anderson movie). The comedy stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zach Woods, Elizabeth Perkins, and, in a very funny turn, Anna Konkle. And FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows,” a favorite, is back for season five on Thursday at 10 p.m., with more brilliant vampire insanity (trailer).

3. In the wake of the revolt led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, PBS’s “Frontline” is premiering a new documentary called “Putin’s Crisis” on Tuesday at 9 p.m. on GBH 2. From the team behind “Putin and the Presidents” (2023), “Putin’s Road to War” (2022), and “Putin’s Revenge” (2017) — yes, they know a lot about Vladimir — the new doc looks at the Russian leader and how his war on Ukraine led to new challenges to his power.

Wilt Chamberlain holds a sign after scoring 100 points in a game for the Philadelphia Warriors to set an NBA scoring record. Press, Associated photo by

4. Showtime’s new three-part documentary about the life and career of Wilt Chamberlain will be available to stream on Friday for “Paramount+ With Showtime” subscribers. Called “Goliath” — which is a better title than “Wilt the Stilt” — it will then premiere on the linear Showtime channel on Sunday at 10 p.m. As the release puts it, “Chamberlain changed the way the game is played, broke records and racial barriers and challenged the unwritten rules for all athletes, especially black basketball players.” By the way, directors Rob Ford and Christopher Dillon are going to use artificial intelligence to re-create Chamberlain’s voice, so that “he” will narrate some of his own story. (Here’s the preview.)

CHANNEL SURFING

“Miracle Workers: End Times” The fourth season of TBS’s last scripted series. TBS, Monday, 10 p.m.

“Myth of the Zodiac Killer” Another new take on the serial killer, in two parts. Peacock, Tuesday

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Full Circle” A dynamic thriller from Steven Soderbergh. Max

“The Bear” The show returns with a strong second season. Hulu

“The Full Monty” A warm return to the struggling community of Sheffield. Hulu

“The Crowded Room” A portrait of mental illness starring Tom Holland. Apple TV+

“Never Have I Ever” Devi’s high school career ends in the final season. Netflix

“A Small Light” Anne Frank’s story through the eyes of those who helped her. Disney+, Hulu

“The Great” A strong third season of the smart, irreverent, and bawdy period series. Hulu

“Class of ‘09″ An overly complex FBI thriller. Hulu

“Somebody Somewhere” Season two is a warm, low-key paean to friendship. HBO

“Tom Jones” A breezy Henry Fielding four-part adaptation on PBS’s “Masterpiece.” GBH 2





