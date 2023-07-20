Camper van rental tips

We’re still learning after our third camper van rental trip in as many years. Here are some tips we’ve gleaned from our own experience and from authorities such as authors (and part-time RVers) Marc and Julie Bennett:

Try several websites and read dozens of RV listings. Monitor the reviews closely. A main reason I chose our Mercedes Sprinter for this trip were the five-star reviews of owner Maher Boulos’s van, as well as extensive photos and clear descriptions.

Make a list of what is important to you. For us, right at the top is an indoor shower and plumbed toilet.

Where are you going and what services are available along the way? If you will be off grid for a day or longer, make sure the van has plenty of battery and water tank capacity.

Height matters. If you’re tall, a pop-up may not be adequate. Even more importantly, know how tall your rental vehicle is and keep an eye out for low bridges, especially in the Northeast.

Keep some flexibility in scheduling. Camping spots often open up from cancellations about 48 hours ahead. The Bennetts also like the websites www.arvie.com and www.spot2nite.com for finding last-minute reservations.

Examine fees closely. Cleaning fees vary widely, as do charges for pickup and dropoff at airports or other locales. Many van owners limit renters to 100 free miles per day, but per-mile charges after that can differ, and add up quickly.