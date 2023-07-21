Five things to do around Boston, July 24-30

Before there was the series, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag was a hit one-woman show at the Edinburgh Fringe Fest. It went on to tour the United Kingdom to huge critical acclaim. Enjoy an encore screening of a 2019 London performance with National Theatre: Fleabag. Held at Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport at 7 p.m. Tickets $15. rockportmusic.org

Thursday

Watercolor Wonders

Learn how watercolor techniques have evolved over the years at Gallery Talk: American Watercolors, 1880–1990: Into the Light, at the Harvard Art Museums. Penley Knipe and Miriam Stewart will discuss the inner workings of the museums’ watercolor exhibit, which features more than 100 rarely seen paintings and is on view through August 13. 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Free, but registration required at harvardartmuseums.org.

Friday

Musical Duo

Enjoy a cabaret performance at the Stormin’ Norman & Suzy 50th Anniversary Concert. Having performed together on and off since the ‘70s, duo Norman Zamcheck and Suzy Williams, who originated their act in Boston, mix unique music and humor. Held at Gateway City Arts in Holyoke at 7 p.m. Tickets are pay-what-you-can with a suggested donation of $20. gatewaycityarts.com

Friday through Sunday

Sculpting in Sand

Cheer on competitors from all over the world at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival. Revere Beach Partnership will host the 19th annual competition with the theme dedicated to the 90th anniversary of King Kong. There will be food trucks, vendors, live entertainment, and fireworks on Saturday night. From 10 a.m. on Friday. Free. internationalsandsculptingfestival.com

Saturday and Sunday

Cultivate Community

Embrace culture at the Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts. The festival will feature live performances from Puerto Rican artists, arts and crafts, food, and rides. Held at Boston City Hall starting at noon on Saturday. The two-day event will end with a parade on Sunday at City Hall Plaza at noon. Free. puertoricanfestivalofma.org

