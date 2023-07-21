Game 98: Red Sox vs. Mets lineups and notes

Any talk that the Red Sox were contending for a spot in the postseason may have taken a bit of a hit after they dropped two in a row to the worst team in baseball, including Wednesday’s 6-5 loss at Oakland.

Still, the Sox are just three games behind the Blue Jays and Astros, who hold the final two spots in the wild-card standings.

This weekend’s three-game series with the underachieving Mets at Fenway Park could be a chance for the Sox to get back on track, and it could go a long way in determining whether or not the Sox will be a buyer or seller at the Aug. 1 trade deadline.