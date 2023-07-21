scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Red Sox vs. Mets | 7:10 p.m. (NESN)

Game 98: Red Sox vs. Mets lineups and notes

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated July 21, 2023, 18 minutes ago
Kutter Crawford will face the Mets for the first time Friday night.Michael Reaves/Getty

Any talk that the Red Sox were contending for a spot in the postseason may have taken a bit of a hit after they dropped two in a row to the worst team in baseball, including Wednesday’s 6-5 loss at Oakland.

Still, the Sox are just three games behind the Blue Jays and Astros, who hold the final two spots in the wild-card standings.

This weekend’s three-game series with the underachieving Mets at Fenway Park could be a chance for the Sox to get back on track, and it could go a long way in determining whether or not the Sox will be a buyer or seller at the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

They will need to solve Friday’s starter, Kodai Senger, who has 122 strikeouts through 17 starts (95⅔ innings) and has a 2.37 ERA in his past six outings. Kutter Crawford will be on the mound for the Sox.

Lineups

METS (45-51): TBA

Pitching: RHP Kodai Senga (7-5, 3.20 ERA)

RED SOX (51-46): TBA

Pitching: RHP Kutter Crawford (4-4, 3.74 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Mets vs. Crawford: Has not faced any Mets batters

Red Sox vs. Senga: Has not faced any Boston batters

Stat of the day: Alex Cora is one win shy of tying Jimy Williams for seventh-most in franchise history. The only person to manage as many Red Sox games as Cora (745) and post a better winning percentage than his .555 mark (413-331) is Terry Francona (.574).

Notes: The Red Sox are going for their fifth straight win at home. … Crawford pitched six scoreless innings in the 11-5 win over the Cubs on Sunday, allowing just one hit while striking out a career-high nine. … Senga held the Dodgers to one run on four hits in six innings on Saturday, striking out nine while walking just two. In his final start before the All-Star break, Senga struck out 12 in eight innings and allowed one run in a 2-1 victory over the Diamondbacks.

