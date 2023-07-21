Game 98: Red Sox vs. Mets lineups and notes

Any talk that the Red Sox were contending for a spot in the postseason may have taken a bit of a hit after they dropped two in a row to the worst team in baseball, including Wednesday’s 6-5 loss at Oakland.
Still, the Sox are just three games behind the Blue Jays and Astros, who hold the final two spots in the wild-card standings.
This weekend’s three-game series with the underachieving Mets at Fenway Park could be a chance for the Sox to get back on track, and it could go a long way in determining whether or not the Sox will be a buyer or seller at the Aug. 1 trade deadline.
They will need to solve Friday’s starter, Kodai Senger, who has 122 strikeouts through 17 starts (95⅔ innings) and has a 2.37 ERA in his past six outings. Kutter Crawford will be on the mound for the Sox.
Lineups
METS (45-51): TBA
Pitching: RHP Kodai Senga (7-5, 3.20 ERA)
RED SOX (51-46): TBA
Pitching: RHP Kutter Crawford (4-4, 3.74 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Mets vs. Crawford: Has not faced any Mets batters
Red Sox vs. Senga: Has not faced any Boston batters
Stat of the day: Alex Cora is one win shy of tying Jimy Williams for seventh-most in franchise history. The only person to manage as many Red Sox games as Cora (745) and post a better winning percentage than his .555 mark (413-331) is Terry Francona (.574).
Notes: The Red Sox are going for their fifth straight win at home. … Crawford pitched six scoreless innings in the 11-5 win over the Cubs on Sunday, allowing just one hit while striking out a career-high nine. … Senga held the Dodgers to one run on four hits in six innings on Saturday, striking out nine while walking just two. In his final start before the All-Star break, Senga struck out 12 in eight innings and allowed one run in a 2-1 victory over the Diamondbacks.
