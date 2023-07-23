Rare sight, rare smell: Corpse flower blooms at Wheaton College in Norton

The sweet smell of rotting flesh is wafting through Wheaton College’s greenhouse, as the school’s corpse flower bloomed Saturday night for the first time in nearly a decade.
The massive flower peaked Saturday evening. The flower’s progress was broadcast on a dayslong livestream — although home-viewers., for better or worse, are missing its signature scent.
Amorphophallus titanum, better known as the corpse flower, blooms only once every few years and is known for its strong stink. The rare bloom lasts only one to two days, according to a press release from the Wheaton greenhouse.
“These plants often take seven to eight years to bloom and the flowers only last a few days,” Ben Robbins, a greenhouse horticulturalist at Wheaton, said in the release. “It’s the largest flower structure in the world and smells like rotting flesh to attract pollinators.”
The flower is native to the Sumatra region of Indonesia, where it can grow as tall as 12 feet, according to the United States Botanical Garden. It lacks a regular blooming cycle, meaning the time between blooms can range from several years to more than a decade.
The greenhouse is open to visitors looking to catch a whiff Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
