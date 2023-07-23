Rare sight, rare smell: Corpse flower blooms at Wheaton College in Norton

The sweet smell of rotting flesh is wafting through Wheaton College’s greenhouse, as the school’s corpse flower bloomed Saturday night for the first time in nearly a decade.

The massive flower peaked Saturday evening. The flower’s progress was broadcast on a dayslong livestream — although home-viewers., for better or worse, are missing its signature scent.

Amorphophallus titanum, better known as the corpse flower, blooms only once every few years and is known for its strong stink. The rare bloom lasts only one to two days, according to a press release from the Wheaton greenhouse.