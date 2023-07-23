Game 100: Mets at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Mets will keep it conventional for the finale, handing the ball to veteran righthander Carlos Carrasco.

With a slew of starting pitchers on the injured list, the Sox are expected to turn to Brennan Bernardino as an opener on Sunday. The question is who will follow; Nick Pivetta would have been the obvious choice, had he not thrown an inning Saturday, leaving lefthander Chris Murphy as the likely candidate to follow Bernardino as a bulk reliever.

The Red Sox’ season hits the century mark on Sunday, as they’ll play their 100th game of the campaign in a rubber match against the Mets in prime time.

Lineups

METS (46-52): TBA

Pitching: RHP Carlos Carrasco (3-3, 5.35 ERA)

RED SOX (52-47): TBA

Pitching: LHP Brennan Bernardino (1-0, 2.48 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: ESPN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Mets vs. Bernardino: Pete Alonso 1-1, Brett Baty 1-1, Mark Canha 0-1, Mark Vientos 0-1, Francisco Álvarez 0-1

Red Sox vs. Carrasco: Jorge Alfaro 2-10, Rafael Devers 0-3, Adam Duvall 2-8, Rob Refsnyder 1-5, Justin Turner 1-4

Stat of the day: Triston Casas has hit five home runs in his last eight games.

Notes: Casas became the first rookie to hit two home runs against Max Scherzer in the same game on Saturday, and also notched his first career multi-homer game in the process. “Lately I’ve just been putting the barrel on the ball,” Casas said. “They’ve been flying, jumping for hits. Things have been turning my way, so I’m just going to keep riding this as long as I can because there’s going to be a stretch where this doesn’t happen.” ... The Sox launched five homers Saturday night, for the second time this season ... Boston has won six of its last seven games against the Mets ... The Red Sox are 12-5 in their last 17 games, the best record in the AL over that span ... Carrasco, who has failed to last five innings in four of his past six starts, is 1-3 with a 7.47 ERA in 31 ⅓ innings over eight career appearances (six starts) against the Red Sox.

