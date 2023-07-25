Black bears spotted in Pembroke; one took a swim in a backyard pool

“The message we give to the public is to leave the bear alone, and to remove birdfeeders if you have them in your backyard,” MacDonald said.

Over the last several weeks, the Pembroke Police Department has received reports of bears appearing in various places, including a pool, a tree and most commonly, by a bird feeder, Pembroke Police Chief Richard MacDonald said in an email.

Pembroke Police say black bears have been appearing in the town recently, including taking one that took a dip in a backyard pool Sunday.

MacDonald said residents should call police for safety reasons if they see a bear.

Sunday afternoon, Pembroke resident Hannah Rose Doucette’s Ring camera caught a video of a bear walking across her backyard, climbing over the pool side and hanging out in the water.

She shared the video on Facebook with the caption, “We just had a visitor cool off in our pool!”

Black bears are fairly common in some areas of Massachusetts, according to Dave Wattles, a biologist at MassWildlife. He said yards can provide easy access to food especially with bird feeders and trash.

“We have bears in yards and neighborhoods everyday,” Wattles said. “I guarantee there is one in someone’s backyard in Massachusetts right now.”

These bears aren’t normally a threat, however, they are still powerful animals so enjoy the view from inside, Wattles said, urging people not to approach the creatures.





