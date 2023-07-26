Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A chuck-will’s-widow was calling near Nauset Light Beach in Eastham.

An out of season red-necked grebe and 2 yellow-crowned night-herons were at Forest Beach in Chatham.

Recent sightings (through July 18) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a royal tern, 11 piping plovers, 3 black terns, 16 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 29 Cory’s shearwaters, 43 great shearwaters, 10 sooty shearwaters, 3 Manx shearwaters, a bald eagle, and an American kestrel.

Surveys from remote parts of Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge turned up 7 Hudsonian godwits, 325 least sandpipers, 4,825 semipalmated sandpipers, 1,945 short-billed dowitchers, 233 willets, 8 Western willets, 30 Bonaparte’s gulls, an Iceland gull, 5,000 common terns, and a glossy ibis.

Other sightings around the Cape included 5 blue grosbeaks and a family of merlins in Falmouth, a yellow-crowned night-heron at Hallet’s Mill Pond in Yarmouth, a stilt sandpiper in Nauset Marsh in Eastham, and a clapper rail in Wellfleet.