Microburst hit Framingham Tuesday afternoon, forecasters say

By Talia Lissauer Globe Correspondent,Updated July 26, 2023, 53 minutes ago

A microburst hit Framingham Tuesday afternoon as a wave of thunderstorms swept through the state, knocking down trees and causing road closures in the city, officials and meteorologists said.

Based on the radar, the damage and reports from residents, Joe Dellicarpini, a meteorologist from the Norton National Weather Service, said a microburst, also known as straight line wind, occurred in Framingham Tuesday.

“A microburst is a fancy term for wind storm,” Dellicarpini said. “This is a very sudden rush of air that can be confused with a tornado.”

The storms came as Massachusetts residents prepare for extreme heat Thursday and Friday in the region, Dellicarpini said.

Fallen tree branches on Brook Street, lead to road closures on Belknap Road and caused delays on Central St., according to a tweet from the city of Framingham.


Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.

