Microburst hit Framingham Tuesday afternoon, forecasters say

A microburst hit Framingham Tuesday afternoon as a wave of thunderstorms swept through the state, knocking down trees and causing road closures in the city, officials and meteorologists said.
Based on the radar, the damage and reports from residents, Joe Dellicarpini, a meteorologist from the Norton National Weather Service, said a microburst, also known as straight line wind, occurred in Framingham Tuesday.
“A microburst is a fancy term for wind storm,” Dellicarpini said. “This is a very sudden rush of air that can be confused with a tornado.”
The storms came as Massachusetts residents prepare for extreme heat Thursday and Friday in the region, Dellicarpini said.
Fallen tree branches on Brook Street, lead to road closures on Belknap Road and caused delays on Central St., according to a tweet from the city of Framingham.
It appears that a potential microburst struck Brook Street. Due to the impact, Edgell Road leading north to Sudbury has been closed at Belknap Road, causing significant delays on Central St. In the affected area, there are reports of tree branches down. pic.twitter.com/CXi9s5hWmn— City of Framingham (@Framingham_MA) July 25, 2023
Aftermath from today's microburst in Framingham. Shed totaled, memorial tree uprooted, patio furniture destroyed. @MetMikeWCVB @davidwade pic.twitter.com/aedGclocas— Robert Fucci (@RobertJFucci) July 26, 2023
@KevinBoston25 nothing like a little flooding and trees falling for a quick storm. Waltham ma. pic.twitter.com/OGe0rsDAj7— Bleed Black & Gold (@xonikki88ox) July 25, 2023
We’re here in Waltham, MA where a severe thunderstorm moved through, doing damage to the area.— Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) July 25, 2023
Wind was strong enough to take down tree branch multiple feet in diameter on the common. @Boston25 pic.twitter.com/CYGGANSVH5
Engine 1 & Ladder 1 responded to the tree with secondary wires down on Farrar St. (group 2 on duty).— Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) July 25, 2023
Farrar St is closed until @CambridgeDPW & @EversourceMA clear the area. pic.twitter.com/KVuXPAzDwF
NOW - Trees on houses, power lines down in several neighborhoods near Brook St in Framingham after severe weather rolled through this evening. Some serious damage but neighbors tell me they don’t believe anyone was hurt. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/CEBQbFMvNC— Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) July 25, 2023
