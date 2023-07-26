Microburst hit Framingham Tuesday afternoon, forecasters say

A microburst hit Framingham Tuesday afternoon as a wave of thunderstorms swept through the state, knocking down trees and causing road closures in the city, officials and meteorologists said.

Based on the radar, the damage and reports from residents, Joe Dellicarpini, a meteorologist from the Norton National Weather Service, said a microburst, also known as straight line wind, occurred in Framingham Tuesday.

“A microburst is a fancy term for wind storm,” Dellicarpini said. “This is a very sudden rush of air that can be confused with a tornado.”