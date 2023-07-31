Tesla is coming to Providence

Paolino’s company has been overseeing work for the past few months to retrofit the old grocery store for Tesla, including a new roof, garage door, and HVAC system. The carmaker will soon take over that work as it aims to open its doors in early 2024, according to Paolino.

Joseph R. Paolino Jr. says the electric carmaker is moving into the former Stop & Shop at the Mashapaug Commons Plaza in the Reservoir Triangle neighborhood, where it will operate a repair facility, retail sales area, and delivery center.

Tesla is opening a regional hub in Providence, according to its future landlord.

Advertisement

To unveil the news and to mark turning over the work to Tesla, various dignitaries will gather for a “Plug Into Providence” news conference and ceremonial plugging-in of a Tesla on Tuesday, according to Paolino Properties.

It’s a big deal for the Reservoir Triangle area, according to Paolino, a former mayor of the city. “I think it’s a great infusion of dollars and job creation and activity that can help sustain that neighborhood,” he said.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

According to Tesla’s website, the only Tesla store in Rhode Island is on Bald Hill Road in Warwick. The new 76,000-square-foot Providence location will be one of the largest Tesla locations in the New England market, Paolino’s company says.

Electric vehicles are likely to become more and more common on Rhode Island roadways as the state moves to adopt California’s zero-emissions vehicle standards. Paolino credited Biden and McKee administration initiatives to move toward vehicle electrification – like efforts to build a network of charging stations – with luring Tesla.

”I’m not trying to be political in this, it’s just a fact,” Paolino said. “This stuff is happening.”

By the way, apropos of basically nothing, Tesla CEO Elon Musk got into a fender bender outside Snookers during a visit to Providence during his college years at Penn. A recent auction of Musk mementos, including photos of his visit to the state, recently netted more than $100,000 for Rhode Island native Jennifer Gwynne, Musk’s X-girlfriend.

Advertisement

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, links to interesting stories, and more. If you’d like to receive it via email Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him @bamaral44.