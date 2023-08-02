Vermont man charged with gross negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams

Ryan M. Koss, 35, was charged Tuesday with grossly negligent operation with death resulting, after the office of Bennington County State’s Attorney Erica Marthage completed an investigation into the June 12 crash that killed Williams, according to a statement from Vermont State Police.

A Dorset, Vt., man has been charged in connection with the crash there in June that killed actor Treat Williams, who was thrown from his motorcycle when an SUV took a left turn into his path and struck the cycle, officials said.

Koss turned himself in at the Shaftsbury barracks of the Vermont State Police after authorities contacted him Tuesday evening, according to the statement. Koss was processed and released and is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court in Bennington on Sept. 25.

It was unclear Wednesday whether Koss had hired an attorney to represent him.

Williams, 71, lived in Manchester Center, Vt., and had a career in film and television that spanned five decades and more than 100 roles, from playing charismatic hippie leader George Berger in the 1979 film adaptation of the counterculture Broadway musical “Hair,” to starring as a widowed single dad in the WB series “Everwood,” to a recent recurring part on the CBS police drama “Blue Bloods.”

Prosecutors say Koss was driving the 2008 Honda Element SUV that turned into the path of Williams’ motorcycle on Vermont Route 30 north of Morse Hill Road just before 5 p.m. on June 12.

Koss, who was headed south, allegedly stopped the SUV, signaled a left turn, and then turned toward a parking lot and into the path of a northbound 1986 Honda VT700c driven by Williams, who could not turn away in time to avoid the crash and was thrown from the Honda, State Police said.

The crash left Williams with critical injuries. He was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in the New York capital, where he was pronounced dead. A New York coroner determined that the cause of death was severe trauma and blood loss, according to the statement.

Koss sustained minor injuries and was evaluated at the scene by medical personnel but was not hospitalized, State Police said.





