Drug makers postpone pricing new postpartum depression pill

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, which is marketing the fast-acting pill along with its business partner, Biogen, were trading down more than 48 percent shortly after the Nasdaq stock exchange opened Monday. Sage said it was contemplating a workforce reorganization, signaling it might have to lay off workers in the aftermath of the split decision.

A pair of Cambridge drug makers Monday postponed setting a price for their newly approved pill to treat postpartum depression as they weighed the financial impact of a US regulatory decision to reject the pill’s use for the more widespread condition of major depressive disorder.

Biogen last month said it plans to pare about 1,000 jobs, or 11 percent of its global workforce. But the company, which is much larger than Sage, is cushioned by revenue from other drugs in its portfolio, including the recently approved Alzheimer’s drug, Leqembi.

In an unusual turn of events, Sage’s chief business officer Chris Benecchi told investors the companies plan to disclose how much they’ll charge for the depression pill, called Zurzuvae, closer to its launch later this year. Analysts had anticipated a pricetag Monday.

Analysts said approval of the pill for the broader depression indication would have made it a “blockbuster” drug, ringing up sales topping $1 billion a year. Selling it for postpartum depression alone will bring in less than half as much revenue, depending on how much the drug makers charge. That could prompt the companies to set a higher price.

Zurzuvae (pronounced Zoor-zoo-vay) was approved by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday for postpartum depression, a condition that affects an estimated 500,000 women in the United States. But fewer than half of women who suffer from the condition are diagnosed, limiting the market for the new drug, according to analysts.

Sage chief executive Barry Greene hailed Zurzuva, the first oral antidepressant, as a breakthrough for women suffering from postpartum depression. “Hundreds of thousands of women have been waiting and hoping for this moment,” he said. “Today there is a new source of hope.”

But the companies’ price-setting calculation was complicated by a so-called complete response letter from the FDA received late Friday night in which the regulators said the drug makers didn’t provide substantial evidence that the pill would be effective in treated major depressive disorder, which affects a much larger patient population.

That setback came as a financial blow for Sage and Biogen. “We are devastated for patients and deeply disappointed with the FDA’s position,” Greene said Monday. He said his company disagreed with the FDA’s decision to reject the pill’s use for major depressive disorder.

FDA officials made it clear that an additional clinical study or studies will be needed for them to evaluate Zuzuvae in the larger depression market. That would require a substantial financial investment from Sage and Biogen, which would require negotiations between the partners.

The companies said they are reviewing the feedback and will seek clarity from the FDA before determining their next steps.

Robert Weisman can be reached at robert.weisman@globe.com.