Nick Pivetta provided the Red Sox with exactly what they needed to beat the Royals

Kenley Jansen shut the door in the ninth inning, registering his 25th save of the season. However, the save didn’t come without some uneasiness for the Red Sox after Freddy Fermin made it a one-run game on his solo home run.

They will have a chance Thursday evening after beating the Royals, 4-3, in Wednesday’s contest, for a 2-1 lead in the four-game series.

Jansen then walked Edward Olivares to put the tying run on base. The Royals called on Dairon Blanco to pinch run. Blanco attempted to steal second, but was gunned down by Reese McGuire from his knees. Jansen then induced a ground out to seal the victory.

It was a win the Red Sox needed badly.

The bullpen was depleted, forced to cover two rotation spots for over a month. Coming into Wednesday, Red Sox relievers had thrown the fifth-most innings in baseball (460⅔) since July 1. That workload had begun to show with Sox relievers posting a 9.00 ERA in 34 innings since Aug. 1.

So, on Wednesday, the Red Sox turned to Nick Pivetta in their 4-3 win over the Royals, who was working on just three days rest following a four-inning outing Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Pivetta turned in five innings. The only damage against the Red Sox reliever came on two solo shots by MJ Melendez, who tagged Pivetta in the second and fourth innings. But the righthander managed to navigate his way through an outing where, although there was some loud contact, he fanned eight and limited the Royals to four hits. He drew 16 swings and misses. Of Pivetta’s 10 curveballs, a whopping seven of them ended with a whiff.

The Red Sox offense came alive against Kansas City starter Jordan Lyles, beginning with Triston Casas’s solo shot to right-center field in the second inning, which tied the game, 1-1.

Following Melendez’s homer in the top of the fourth, the Red Sox put together a three-run frame. With two on and two outs, Alex Verdugo scalded a double to left that clipped off the glove of the diving Melendez to plate two runs. Then the Sox got some good fortune when Luis Urias lined out to third, but a catcher’s interference call kept the inning alive for a McGuire RBI single.

