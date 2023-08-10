Elvis Presley’s Jungle Room pops up in Boston; MIDA East Boston arrives with clam pies

Openings : MIDA East Boston is newly open (65 Lewis St.), the latest from Food & Wine best new chef Douglass Williams and business partners Brian Lesser and Seth Gerber. It’s the third MIDA for the team, joining locations in the South End and Newton.

Pop-Ups: Are you lonesome tonight? Then make plans to visit a pop-up version of Graceland’s Jungle Room, called “ Love Me (Bar) Tender .” Really: The pop-up re-creates the most notorious, shag-carpeted room in Elvis Presley’s Memphis mansion, and will take up residence in a Boston bar (venue details to come) on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and Wednesday, Oct. 11. There will be Elvis-themed cocktails, Elvis-appropriate décor, music from Memphis bands, a photo-booth … and, who knows, maybe even peanut-butter-and-banana sandwiches. It’s a collaboration between Memphis Tourism and Elvis Presley’s Graceland. Register at www.memphistravel.com/lovemebartender .

“This is a natural extension of our commitment to Boston,” Williams said in a release. “From the city to the suburbs to the waterfront — we are all about celebrating neighborhoods, connecting people, and creating a warm welcome.”

New to this venue: clam pizza. Also on the menu: arancini, gnocchi cacio e pepe, eggplant parmesan, and focaccia. There’s also a 25-seat bar and a wraparound patio. Visit during the week from 11 a.m. and on the weekends from 10:30 a.m.

Bivalves: Speaking of clams, Nightshade Noodle Bar’s Clam Shack is open from noon until 2 p.m. during weekends for the rest of the summer, serving clam, shrimp, and lobster rolls; fried seafood boxes; and mango chili donuts — plus canned cocktails to go — from James Beard Outstanding Chef nominee Rachel Miller. Dine in, do takeout, or order delivery (within a 5-mile radius).

Beer: Waltham’s friendly brewery Mighty Squirrel now has a biergarten at Quincy Market, serving a variety of beers on tap. It’s conveniently located to several snack spots, including the newish Nada Cart (8 North Market St.), serving savory empanadas.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.