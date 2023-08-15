Entangled humpback whale freed off Cape Ann

A humpback whale that became entangled in fishing gear off Cape Ann was freed by rescuers on Saturday, the Center for Coastal Studies said Monday.

Boaters came across the whale, known as Pinball, with her 8-month-old calf on Saturday morning, the Provincetown-based nonprofit said. The mother was struggling in the fishing gear and showing signs of distress.

The boaters reported the situation and the center’s Marine Animal Entanglement Response team found the whale, which had swum south with her calf. The team spent a few hours assessing and disentangling the whale, eventually removing gear that was “lodged in her mouth.” The team stayed with the whale until it was reunited with its calf, which intermittently swam off and returned to nurse.