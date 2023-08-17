One fighter expects to have a special guest on her side at UFC 292 in Boston – Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla

“He said yes,” said Weili. “At first he said no … because he was conflicted with something on his schedule but his schedule has changed, so now he can come this Saturday.”

Weili invited Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla to the event after the two met at a jiu-jitsu training session. Mazzulla, entering his second season at the helm of the Celtics, has practiced jiu-jitsu since he was a child.

UFC women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili will have someone extremely familiar with TD Garden in attendance when the two-time champion defends her title on Saturday night at UFC 292.

In an Instagram post on her official account from July 14, Weili shared a photo with Mazzula and wrote: “I didn’t know basketball coaches like jiu-jitsu. Welcome to the world of MMA, coach. If you can make it, you are invited to join us at #UFC292 in Boston.”

Weili, a 34-year-old fighting out of Hebai, China, regained her title after submitting Carla Esparza with a rear naked choke just 1:05 into the second round at UFC 281 in New York City on Nov. 12, 2022.

Weili is the first and only Chinese champion in UFC history.

Weili attended UFC on ESPN 6: Weidman vs. Reyes, a UFC fight night card hosted at TD Garden on October 18, 2019. Weili loved the atmosphere inside the arena, the passion for the city’s sports teams, and the weather. Weili jumped at the opportunity to compete in Boston, unable to contain her excitement when discussing her admiration for the city.

“In Boston, there is a lot of culture and history in this city, there are a lot of famous universities here and a lot of Chinese people here. I think this Saturday I can make Boston my home.”

“What I expect is everybody in the arena will cheer for me and shout my name - Weili, Weili, Weili this Saturday.”

