Triston Casas proves he’s capable of handling plenty on his plate

“You’d rather take him out shopping for clothes than take him out to dinner,” manager Alex Cora said recently.

His food portions, inarguably, are the largest of any Red Sox player, catching the attention of his manager.

The big man can eat, and, certainly, he needs the fuel.

The Red Sox have leaned on Casas a lot lately at first base since Justin Turner’s heel bone bruise has limited him to the designated hitter’s role.

Including Friday night’s series opener against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Casas has started in all 17 of the Sox’ contests dating back to July 31.

Routine, of course, has played a large part in Casas’s ability to stay on the field. That includes his postgame routine, too, though, something both Casas along with teammate Connor Wong have mastered in just their first full season in the big leagues.

“He’s been playing a lot,” said Cora before Friday night’s contest. “But they are so good at what they need to do after games to be ready for the next day. It’s impressive. I mean, young players understanding what it takes for them to play every day is eye-opening.”

Casas has become known for his pregame routine since he was called up last September. It includes sunbathing with his shirt off which took some time for his teammates to get used to.

But his eccentric pregame approach took on a more technical aspect during postgame.

“I think the most important thing about being in a season this long is understanding like there is a tomorrow, there is the next week, and next month and it’s a really long grueling schedule,” Casas said. “I’m the type of person that likes to empty the tank every day. But that approach doesn’t necessarily work out over this type of schedule.

“I’ve tried to get a feel for how much I need, not how much I want. I want to do a lot. I want to get better, and get stronger, and get faster, but it’s about my feeling healthy for those nine innings and for 162 games.

“I think over the stretch that I’ve been playing a lot, I have been getting a feel for how much I need to workout and how much I need to hit. The postgame stuff is really important.”

For Casas to get through such a demanding schedule, he knows that less is more.

Except when he’s loading up at the plate, feeding his postgame appetite.

Error prone

Rafael Devers committed his 15th error of the season (most by a third baseman) in Thursday’s 10-7 loss to the Nationals, a continuation of what has been a struggle for him in the field.

“He’s been inconsistent,” Cora said. “It seems like when we have men on third and the infield is in, he’s made a lot of errors in that situation.”

Devers is a minus-5 in defensive runs saved, the third-worst mark among third basemen.

Houck arrives

Tanner Houck (facial fracture) joined the team in New York Friday after completing his rehab assignment. He will be activated for the team’s upcoming series against the Astros and will either start Monday or Tuesday in Houston.

If James Paxton starts Monday, then the Red Sox will hand the ball to Houck on Tuesday followed by Chris Sale on Wednesday.

