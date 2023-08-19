Map: See the communities affected by tornadoes Friday

At least three tornadoes touched down in southern New England on Friday as the summer of heavy rain and severe weather rolls on.
It’s unclear exactly how many tornadoes were spawned by severe thunderstorms that swept through the region Friday morning. But the National Weather Service confirmed that at least two tornadoes touched down in Massachusetts, and at least one hit Rhode Island.
The weather service also said Friday that tornadoes had affected Scituate and Johnston in Rhode Island, as well as North Attleborough, Mansfield, and Weymouth in Mass. But it remains unclear whether the same tornado affected multiple towns. The weather service said it was investigating.
Advertisement
Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her @cprignano.